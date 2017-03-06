Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs: The 'pawfect' car for families

Almost every dog owner considers their pet to be part of the family. The vast majority also say they would buy a new car which has more dog-friendly features.

To meet their demands, Nissan has unveiled a unique new model - the X-Trail 4Dogs concept - demonstrating that its flagship crossover is the perfect car for family adventures, particularly ones involving those with four legs.

The X-Trail 4Dogs is the ultimate dog-friendly crossover, with a boot that's been completely transformed to provide a bespoke travel space for up to two animals. The crossover's luggage compartment has been turned into a dog haven, 445 litres in size with a suite of innovative new features.

Each has been carefully selected to benefit either the dog or the owner.

For example, the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs has everything required to keep canines clean and comfortable after a long, muddy walk. Wash them off with the 360° pull-out shower, then swap for the dog dryer which delivers a jet of air to the wet fur. Pull out the slide-away ramp so the dogs can walk up into the boot - allowing owners to stay completely mud-free - then turn on the integrated drying system which supplies warm air into the boot space.

The dogs can settle down into the luxurious bed, help themselves to a drink from the no-spill water bowl or take a snack from the smart dog treat dispenser. Safety in transit is taken car via a clip-on harness hook.

As they prepare to head home, driver and front seat passenger can easily keep an eye on their pets using the innovative 'dog-cam' technology. It has been ingeniously integrated into the X-Trail's NissanConnect infotainment system, allowing owner and dog to see each other via the seven-inch dashboard display and a new 10-inch LCD screen installed into the boot.

The owner can also talk to the dog via an audio link to keep it calm.

Attachments for the shower and dryer are stored in a new pull-out utility drawer, easily accessible at the front of the boot. New side compartments have been added to ensure the area remains clutter-free and can be used for storing treats, waste bags and a lead.

The X-Trail 4Dogs also features a dog guard above the rear seats - a genuine Nissan accessory available for purchase.

Finally, the boot has been upholstered in premium wipe-clean leather so any dirt or pet hair can easily be cleaned or removed.

Nissan engineered the X-Trail 4Dogs concept following a survey of more than 1,300 dog owners. It was carried out by The Kennel Club, the UK's largest and best-known organisation for promoting dog health and welfare.

Doctor Rachel Homeny, a vet, said: "The features in the Nissan X-Trail 4Dogs are really well-considered, making it perfect for taking pets out in all weathers. In particular, the wash and dry functionality allows dogs to be dogs, so owners don't need to worry about messing up the car interior. This is a great concept that caters to the needs of man's best friend."

Ryan Gains, chief marketing manager, X-Trail, said: "It's clear from the research that for dog owners, dogs are a key part of the family. Ensuring their pet's needs are catered for is often just as important as making sure the children are comfortable and happy. The Nissan X-Trail is a car that's built for family adventures, and the X-Trail 4Dogs concept takes that to the next level."

The 4Dogs has been designed with practicality in mind. The dog bed, water bowl and treat dispenser are all easily removed to creare a usable load space when the dog is not with the family.