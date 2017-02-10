Coming soon: Six of the most eagerly-anticipated cars of 2017

There's plenty of new metal set to arrive in 2017, so we've taken a look at the six models we're most looking forward to.

After 2016 served up a veritable feast of stellar new cars, from the Ford Focus RS to the staggering Audi R8, 2017 has a tough act to follow.

With a plethora of new metal in the pipeline, though, 2017 seems likely to be every bit of good as the 12 months preceding it. We've shortlisted six of the cars we expect to be stars of 2017.

Mazda MX-5 RF

The fourth-generation Mazda MX-5 went down a storm when it was released back in 2016, offering sporty driving dynamics and a naturally aspirated haven for automotive purists. New for 2017, the folding hard-top RF version looks set to be just as appealing.

it may well be heavier than its soft-top counterpart, but its look-at-me roof and Ferrari-esque flying buttresses make it a stunning thing to behold. It's bound to turn heads when it arrives in the spring, and it might be a stronger all-rounder than its rag-top sibling.

Honda Civic Type R

Hot on the heels of the new Civic will be the new Type R. If the way the latest version flew out of showrooms is anything to go by, Honda may well be struggling to keep up with demand.

Outlandish wheel arches, an enormous spoiler and a deep diffuser are all almost certain to feature, along with a free-revving 2.0-litre turbocharged engine and some body-hugging bucket seats, all of which should keep the youths of Essex very happy.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe

Mercedes seems to be on a bit of a roll with its luxury coupes. We've already seen the S-Class and C-Class Coupes triumph as comfortable, good-looking yet to fun-to-drive cars and the E-Class ought to continue on this theme.

The outgoing E-Class Coupe was a smartly designed beast and the new one is set to be just as pretty. Add into the mix that the new Coupe will benefit from the standard E-Class interior and you might just have a package that's tricky to beat. It's one to watch.

Land Rover Discovery 5

It's a big deal when a new Discovery comes along. The previous-generation car came out in 2009, and since then it's gone on to be an immensely popular car for Land Rover. The new one aims to offer better levels of technology - but it needs to retain that classic Land Rover go-anywhere spirit if it's going to hold on to traditional customers.

The styling definitely takes cues from the popular Discovery Sport but it needs to be a good car in its own right if it's going to succeed.

Ford Fiesta

As the bestselling car in the UK, a new version of the Ford Fiesta is always going to be an incredibly important car. The new Fiesta will hit our roads in time for the September plate change and is expected to sell like hot cakes.

Ford has given the latest Fiesta a rather more grown-up appearance - while it is still a handsome car, we can't help but think it's lost some of the funky charms that were so abundant with the outgoing model.

Word on the street is we will also be treated to a new go-faster ST version of the Fiesta at some point. If it's anything like the current one, that is going to be a cracking little car. Watch this space.

Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV

The Stelvio will be Alfa Romeo's first-ever attempt at an SUV and what better way to barge your way into an incredibly competitive market than with an SUV that is powered by a Ferrari-derived V6?

The flagship Stelvio Quadrigoglio promises to be something of a monster - especially if the numbers are anything to go by: 503bhp, 0-60 in 3.7 seconds and a top speed of 177mph sounds nothing short of electric.

Of course, the Stelvio will also be available in slightly more sober configurations. A 276bhp, 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol variant is in the works and a diesel is also highly likely to be on the cars.