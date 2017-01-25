Renault's first new car offers for 2017

Renault has announced a selection of offers that make owning a car from the French manufacturer even more of a tempting proposition.

With a strong focus on convenience and affordability, Renault UK has introduced brand-new two-year 0 per cent APR PCP Selections packages.

Available on new Clio, Captur, all-new Megane and all-new Megane Sport Tourer, Kadjar, all-new Scenic and all-new Grand Scenic, these deals offer the lowest monthly payments of any of Groupe Renault UK's Selections PCP packages and, as with the brand's other PCP offers, come with the added benefit of no minimum customer deposit.

As an example, the ever-popular new Clio with its recently refreshed styling and enhanced interior and equipment can be driven from only £129 per month on a two-year 0 per cent APR PCP Selections package. The deal on the Play 1.2 16V 75 version also includes a manufacturer deposit contribution of £850 and a customer deposit of £3,588.

Additionally, Renault UK’s popular three-year 3.99 per cent APR Selections PCP packages are more affordable than ever. The deposit contributions are now the same as those for similar deals over a four-year duration, with the additional manufacturer support working to lower the total amount payable and the cost of interest.

Available alongside a variety of 0 per cent APR HP offers, the new and revised Selections PCP packages ensure that drivers enjoy even greater choice when it comes to financing their new Renault.

Cash buyers also benefit from the limited time offers. Notably, there are sizeable savings across the innovative, rear-engined, rear-wheel drive Renault Twingo range with prices starting from only £7,995 for the Expression SCe 70 – representing a saving of £1,500 on the normal list price up to savings of £2,410 on the Dynamique S TCe 90 Auto which is now available from £11,395.

Multiple cash offers are available for anyone considering joining the ever-increasing number of drivers choosing an electric vehicle with the multiple award-winning Renault Zoe in Expression Nav guise available from £11,995 (inc PiCG) – representing a £2,000 customer saving. With the longest range of any mainstream electric vehicle – up to 250 miles (NEDC Combined) or an estimated 186 miles in real world conditions – the new ZOE Dynamique R90 Z.E 40 is now available for £15,845 (inc PiCG), representing a customer saving of £2,000.

Alternatively, the new Zoe Dynamique R90 Z.E 40 can be driven away available on a five year 0 per cent APR HP package with nil customer deposit and a £2,500 manufacturer deposit contribution. In addition to all retail purchases, customers will receive a free 7kW Wall-Box home charger, making their ownership experience of the four-time winner of the What Car? ‘Best Electric Car for up to £20,000’ and their 2017 ‘Electric Car of the Year’ even more convenient.

With the offers available on vehicles registered by the end of March, customers will save further by avoiding the changes in Vehicle Excise Duty that are applicable from April 1, 2017. By ordering and registering their new Renault before this date they can potentially enjoy three-figure savings.

Customers will also benefit from the Renault 4+ warranty and Renault Assistance vehicle recovery scheme, which comes as standard with every Renault and provides the ultimate peace of mind for four years or 100,000 miles.