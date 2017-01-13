Nissan has breathed new life into latest Micra

Let's face it, the last Nissan Micra wasn't exactly a big hit in the UK market.

It was a bit too quirky compared with previous generations and what had been the first-car staple of so many young drivers became the reserve of the older generation.

Nissan has breathed a new lease of life into the latest Micra, though, bringing it into line with the rest of its product range and offering segment firsts on the safety and technology fronts. It's been redesigned from the ground up to offer far better driving performance, plus the combination of standard safety options, improved driving aids and tech developments.

It is also available with must-have extras such as Apple CarPlay integration and high-quality BOSE headrest speakers.

When it comes to looks, the fifth-generation Micra has certainly improved and is likely to win favour with those looking for a stylish but practical alternative to the traditional cars on the market. It's been given that instantly recognisable Nissan chrome 'V' around the badge and overall much sleeker look.

It's clear that the target market for Micra is younger drivers and Nissan is hoping to capture the attention of this audience with its new customisation options.

There are three levels for this, covering the exterior and interior, meaning buyers have 125 options to choose from and ensure their car stands out. Focus on interior quality has been drastically improved. Here the Micra really sets itself apart from rivals, with soft flowing lines across the dash, built with soft-touch materials. The new Micra has a longer wheelbase than ever, and that means more legroom for all occupants.

This is another way that Nissan has challenged rivals, as it's moving away from a cramped supermini to a small hatchback. With five doors and a reasonable boot it would be appealing for any family with young children.

The doors open nice and wide too which makes this a great option for getting in and out of, especially if you're trying to get a child in the back. However, the openings themselves aren't that big and you'll have to bend over quite considerably.

The Micra is kitted out with lane departure assistance, emergency braking, sign recognition and blind spot warning, meaning you get a really comprehensive range of driving assistance for such a small car.

This is standard on the top-spec Tekna but you'll have to pay extra for it if you opt for a lower grade.

The Nissan Micra is available with two engine options at launch - a 0.9-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel - both producing 89bhp. From March, when the car goes on sale, there will be a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine, producing 74bhp, coming to the UK but details are limited. Currently, it's only available with a five-speed manual gearbox.

According to Nissan, the 0.9-litre petrol engine will achieve 64.2mph and produce 99g/km of CO2 with stop-start fitted. Its diesel counterpart will do 88mpg while producing 85h/km of CO2. It will achieve 0 - 60mph in 11.9 seconds with the petrol engine, continuing to 109mph, while the diesel will go marginally faster to 60mph in 11.7 seconds, reaching 111mph. The Nissan Micra is a pretty pokey little car to drive in both petrol and diesel guises, although you'll get more out of the little turbo petrol.

The new Nissan Micra is finally a great alternative to the staples of the small hatchback market. It's got the looks, the drive and the economy to become a serious rival worth considering. Take into account the infotainment options available and it makes an extremely strong argument for itself to those not particularly concerned about an inspiring driving experience.