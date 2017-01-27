A little taste of the luxury life

Sharon Walters samples the style and quality on the menu at Fishmore Hall.

It was excellent news on two fronts when Laura Penman spotted Fishmore Hall on the outskirts of Ludlow and decided it would make a lovely hotel.

With her parents Linton and Linda she restored the sad wreck of the once magnificent Georgian building, bringing it back to life as a stylish boutique hotel, and also brought fine dining of the very finest.

When Laura set about the initial task in 2006 the building had suffered fire damage, there was damaged plaster and rotten floorboards and the lead had been stripped off the roof along with most of the tiles.

But just a year later it had been transformed with luxury bedrooms featuring contemporary decor with add-ons including a pillow menu, wide Hpynos beds, crisp sheets, flat screen TVs and free broadband. The bathrooms are equally luxurious and the pubic areas are also contemporary. Yet for all the modern touches the building retains a lot of its original character.

A highlight at the opening was the gourmet dining in Forelles Restaurant.

Today it is headed by young chef Andrew Birch with innovative cooking, using ingredients sourced from local producers in the Shropshire Marches. On a recent visit I enjoyed a tasting menu created by Andrew featuring six exquisite courses interspersed with several little extra tasters.

He does this on a regular basis if you can trust him with his selection!

As long as you let him know anything you can’t or don’t like to eat, trust him – he is magic. There is also a seasonal tasting menu, a la carte and a bar menu if you want something a little lighter.

Now Laura has scored a third success by installing an eco-modular spa solution for its guests and non residents.

The SPAshellTM is an innovative design which combines the latest technology and building construction to create eco-modular spa solutions for UK luxury hotels.

Fishmore Hall is the first spa to use the pods in the UK. It has four treatment rooms complete with thermal suites to boost guests’ relaxation experience with stylish and sophisticated Italian designed saun and steam rooms.

There’s also an outdoor ‘wellbeing/vitality’ pool which I enjoyed on a very cold and frosty day – once you get in it is bliss whatever the weather!

Fully trained therapists give the highest standards of spa and wellbeing treatments. I enjoyed a 55-minute massage which left me feeling as though I could float away with all my stresses and strains disappearing into the air.

British brand Elemis provides the luxury treatments including Biotec treatments designed to increase cell energy for optimum skincare function. This pioneering skincare system visibly re-energises the complexion and enhances visual skincare health.

A treatment with use of all the facilities makes for a perfect ‘me time’ experience.

If you want to enjoy exclusive use of the spa then a number of packages are offered. I’m returning for my birthday with a group of girlfriends for just that, a big recommendation.

This is an indulgent spa experience at a beautiful rural getaway so close to historic Ludlow and all it offers.

Fishmore Hall is offering some specials deal to readers:

1. What better place to propose than the intimate setting of the SPAshell at Fishmore Hall in Ludlow? The Shropshire-based hotel is offering exclusive use of its Spa for one very romantic couple this Valentine’s Day.

The exclusive Valentine’s Day package, which includes exclusive use of all of the spa facilities for three hours plus an additional two hours of luxury Elemis treatments, is priced at £700.

It also includes an overnight stay in one of the hotel’s 15 luxury rooms, a romantic three course dinner for two in the 3AA Rosette restaurant Forelles and a full English breakfast the following morning.

For an additional £300 guests can stay cocooned in the spa until 11pm and enjoy a romantic evening celebrating their engagement with cocktails. An exclusive bar tender is available for just £50 for the three hours to create a bespoke cocktail for the special event.

Or why not order a bottle of champagne, also priced at £50?

2. Six Elemis biotec treatments for £340, which also includes £200 worth of home care creams. The offer is valid from now until the end of March 2017.

Please quote ‘Shropshire Star/Express & Star’ when booking with Fishmore Hall.

Fact file:

Fishmore Hall, Fishmore Road, Ludlow, Shropshire. SY8 3DP

Tel: 01584 875148

E-mail: reception@fishmorehall.co.uk

www.fishmorehall.co.uk

Rooms from £175 B&B