Tempting trends

It's easy to follow the crowd in interiors, and play it safe with decor that looks the business but doesn't really excite.

If you're yearning to break loose and willing to experiment, however, there are some terrific trends this year. You could be adventurous and go a little wild - Africa's the hot destination influencing our taste for 2017 - or stay cool and dip into blues, which have the power to transform any space.

If that doesn't float your boat, go tactile and embrace 'touch me' textures. Don't feel restricted to strictly replicating one look either; it's actually more fun to make a style your own by using elements from each in a unique mix.

There are no rules - after all, it's your home, and you'll enjoy it more if it really reflects your taste...

URBAN JUNGLE

Exploring the world through our homes is all the rage this year. Africa's currently the favourite decor destination, and its signature palette of warm earthy shades works so well with pared-back contemporary interiors.

"This is a modern style inspired by a global tradition. Our Tribe collection draws inspiration from key elements of modern African design, from bold prints to intricate embroidery and ornate carvings," says Sue Roberts, design director at House of Fraser.

"This enduring trend celebrates a nomadic spirit in design, reinterpreting traditional making methods and pattern with a contemporary crafted mood. Combine tribal influences, such as intricate basket weaves and hand-embroidered cushions, with handcrafted ceramics, tactile finishes and native geo prints."

DECOR TIP: Go wild with bold jungle prints, or tame it down with a subtle approach to a colour scheme and choose a palette of dusky browns, luscious greens and rusty oranges reminiscent of an African savannah.

GET THE LOOK: House of Fraser's grey and white Linea Tribe Print Duvet Set, £50, would be well complemented by an Illini Geo Bedspread, £150, and a monochrome Plantation Rug Co. Belle 100% Wool Chainmail Rug, which starts from £150. Their woven trays would be great as wall decorations: Linea T Kamina Orange Trim Tray, £40; Conga Star Weave Tray, £38.

Alternatively, key into the look with one statement piece: Marks & Spencer's fabulous Amber Armchair, upholstered in tan zebra-print Nyanga fabric, £599.

Art Rookie, a brilliant website showcasing works by British artists and designers, has an Amy Hale Design Aztec Mosaic Cushion, from £25, which could be a perfect finishing touch. If you can't resist a bargain, Ge orge Home has a Pattern Vase, £15, and Zebra Cushion, £6, that would suit this look well.

MOODY BLUES

Blues still rule in interiors, despite competition from green, the hot newcomer making its name on the decor block.

"Blues are making another comeback this season, with the resurgence of beautiful cobalt and azure shades, paired with glamorous metallic accents for a bold luxe look," says Paula Taylor, colour and trends specialist at Graham & Brown.

"They're so versatile and easy on the eye and suit any look, from traditional to ultra modern. For a more subtle refresh, mix with bright whites and hints of red or green for a spring update. Designer Kelly Hoppen's Ikat wallpaper [£23 a roll], in a vivid Prussian blue, is perfect for a classic style statement and works with both neutral shades as well as a richer colour palette."

DECOR TIP: Dulux's Colour of the Year is a greeny ocean blue, Denim Drift: Easycare Matt Emulsion, £26.48 for 2.5L.

GET THE LOOK: Designer's Guild Majolica wallpaper, in arabesque cobalt, £195 a roll, is stunning, with a design which cleverly combines a painterly technique with a tile effect.

Gatsby furniture from Next, upholstered in gorgeous dark teal matt velvet, has a fashionable modern luxe look but a highly affordable price tag, with a sofa starting from £1,199 and footstool from £499 - and these pair nicely with an Aldridge Chair upholstered in the same fabric, £565, and Loreto Palm Leaf Print Eyelet Curtains, starting from £25. Next's blue accessories are winners too: Ceramic Patchwork Vase, £20, and Graded Geometric Cushion, £10.

For a coastal feel, OKA has a Set of Four Seaweed Framed Prints, £280, and beautiful Grenadilla Lamp, £135 (base only), which comes in a rich peacock blue or vivid Persian red.

TOUCHY FEELY

Texture is the buzzword for interiors in 2017, and it's all about mixing matt finishes with gloss, and rough-hewn with sleek, streamlined pieces.

"This year, the emphasis within people's homes will be on on an intensely natural environment. Textures and tones will reflect the beauty of nature, with a few modern touches thrown in for emphasis," says Stacey Sibley, creative director at Alexander James Interior Design.

"Think rough, natural woods for everything from floorboards to tables to shutters, textured glass and ceramics for lighting, and then accessorise with matte glazed dinnerware, wooden servingware and earthenware bowls.

"A soft palette of greys, light browns and whites tinged with pink will complement a scheme which celebrates the grain of wood and stone and the beauty of craftsmanship."

DECOR TIP: Graphic art, whose themes focus on nature's textures - from blades of grass to pebbles - is another way to embrace this look.

GET THE LOOK: Make a feature of a bespoke piece from Titchmarsh & Goodwin, such as an English Oak Console Table, with brass handles, which starts from £1,620. Freestanding, distinctive pieces suit this unstructured informal style, and a bleached mango wood and antique brass-plated iron frame Chevron Shelving Unit (which would make a striking room divider), £449, is a gem from Atkin & Thyme.

Details really count for this style, so shop around for treats at Marks & Spencer, which is on top of all the trends this season. Their Short Hammered Vase, £19.50, has a lovely metallic sheen, and I love their chartreuse Stitched Velvet Cushion, £25. Go rustic with a Triple Hurricane Lantern, £15, Dunelm.

SPRING STOCKISTS

Art Rookie: artrookie.co.uk

Atkin & Thyme: atkinandthyme.co.uk

Designers Guild: designersguild.com

Dulux: dulux.co.uk

Dunelm: dunelm.com

George Home: direct.asda.com/george/home

Graham & Brown: www.grahambrown.com

House of Fraser: houseoffraser.co.uk

Marks & Spencer: marksandspencer.com

Next: next.co.uk

OKA: ww.oka.com

Titchmarsh & Goodwin: titchmarsh-goodwin.co.uk