Leaf it to me...

Launching into a New Year can be hard, but even little changes make a difference, and splashing on a colour which breathes energy into rooms surely can't be a bad way to start.

So bypass the gym and simply tone up your decor by embracing all shades of green. Verdant hues, from deep moss through to lush or pale, are truly having a moment. Mimicking nature's palette, they satisfy our growing desire to blur the boundary between the outdoors and in.

It's no coincidence that Pantone's Colour of the Year is 'Greenery', a zingy yellow-green, and Pantone's executive director, Leatrice Eiseman, explains: "Satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalise Greenery symbolises the reconnection we seek with nature. It evokes the first days of spring, when nature's greens revive, restore and renew.

"Illustrative of flourishing foliage and the lushness of the great outdoors, the fortifying attributes of Greenery signals consumers to take a deep breath, oxygenate and reinvigorate."

Green combines the cheerfulness of yellow and the refreshing quality of blue and so suits most rooms - and "the smartest homes will wear green this season", predicts Claire Hornby, creative stylist, Barker & Stonehouse.

"Green creates a fresh uplifting mood in any room. Decorate in muted greens mixed with accessories in natural tones of mink and brown for a calming and tranquil environment, or for a striking and contemporary contrast, opt for soft minty greens, which work particularly well with black or chocolate furniture."

GREEN LIVING

"We'd recommend creating a feature wall in a living room using a moss green shade, and complementing that with tan leather upholstered chairs and a sofa. This combination helps conjure a gentle, informal woodland feel," advises Kevin Royal, managing director at sofa and flooring specialist, ScS.

"Freshen up a floor with a light green chenille rug, and enhance the effect further with throws and cushions in earthy browns and deep greens. Ramp up the rural look with homeware featuring animal motifs - stags, owls or hares are set to remain popular - and as a luxury touch, add a fur throw."

GO GREEN: Think on a grand scale and use a striking foliage design green mural to transform a room. Pixersize has a brilliant range, from £19, including a Watercolour Tropical Palm Leaves and a Green Feathers design.

Alternatively, banish the blandness in an all-white space by painting a dramatic band of green on a wall, or making a feature of an alcove. Designers Guild's Strong Greens collection includes a bright green Varese Leaf: Perfect Matt Emulsion Tester Pot, £5, John Lewis.

Make a statement with a sofa upholstered in a lush dusky grass velvet: the Lady May, currently reduced and starting from £1,104 for a two-seater (usually from £1725), Sofa Workshop.

Green shoots breaking through after winter bring life to a garden landscape, and a selection of green accessories will have the same effect in a room, also an easy and inexpensive way to reflect the trend. Bag a bargain at John Lewis, which has a Roma Throw in Catkin, currently reduced to £59-£69.30 from £99. Treat yourself to Orla Kiely's Linear Stem Green Mug, £10.50, House of Fraser, or add a quirky touch in a bathroom with Alessi's Magic Bunny toothpick holder, £19.50, which features a yellow bunny emerging from a green top hat.

George Home's rapidly becoming a go-to destination for those who want style on a budget, and from January 14 they're launching some brilliant 'green' buys. A Leaves & Birds Double Duvet Set, £11; a Geo Candleholder, £1.50, and my favourite, a Cactus Vase, £12.

GREEN OUTLOOK

"Just looking out of the window at an expanse of greenery is cheering, which is why Pantone's choice makes perfect sense," says Sarah Quilliam, head of product design for blinds and shutter specialist, Hillarys.

"Greenery's tangy yellow green speaks to our need to switch off and disconnect, and create spaces where we relax, revive and replenish. When times get tough, we generally wave goodbye to bling and over-dosing on opulence, and return to a more organic, holistic and nature-inspired feel in the home.

"Sharp, fresh greens make a great contrast for monotone or dark, moody schemes, and whether utilised in stripes, botanical prints or as a block of colour, and enhanced by accessories, they'll impart a sense of restorative wellbeing, which is surely needed!"

GO GREEN: Window blinds are a brilliant way to inject vibrant colour into a room. Direct Blinds Unilux PVC Blackout roller blinds come in a citric L ime shade, from £21.60. For a softer effect, both in style and colour, opt for Roman blinds in Lyon Apple, from £138 (65cm x 75cm), Hillarys Blinds.

Green's long been a traditional choice for dining rooms, but if you can't face changing walls, instead focus on other elements. Revamp seating with Alessi's 'PP' green Piana folding and stackable chair, £140. Alternatively, Danetti has a perhaps more affordable olive green Eames Moulded Wire Frame Dining Chair, £49 each.

You could dress a table with green tableware; I particularly like Arabesque ceramics from Stahl, which include a Seaweed Green and Olive Swedish Stoneware Serving Bowl, £100, and Cups, £22 each, in a range from Burford Garden Company.

Jasper Conran for Wedgwood Chinoiserie Green Tableware is elegant - and currently reduced to clear, starting from £15.75-£19.25, from John Lewis. Put a refreshed dining setting into focus by hanging a pendant light over a table. Barker & Stonehouse has a Vibrant Green Pendant Light which would be ideal, currently reduced from £45 to £25.

GREENERY SOURCES

Barker & Stonehouse: barkerandstonehouse.co.uk

Burford Garden Company: burford.co.uk

Danetti: danetti.com

Direct Blinds: directblinds.co.uk

George Home: direct.asda.com/george/home

Hillarys: hillarys.co.uk

House of Fraser: houseoffraser.co.uk

John Lewis: johnlewis.com

Pixersize: pixersize.com

ScS: scs.co.uk

Sofa Workshop: sofaworkshop.com