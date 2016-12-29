Six style themes to explore in 2017

A SHORE THING

You don't need to book a seaside holiday to be near the coast, when you can introduce a few nautical-themed pieces and a colour palette of blues and corals. Chambray stripes, fish motifs on chinaware, anything with an anchor and rattan lanterns will all flow easily together. This timeless look never loses its charm.

TOTALLY TROPICAL

Creating a tropical paradise at home is far quicker - and less stressful and expensive - than booking a long-haul flight. Think lush palms and plants galore - whether the real thing (or you can get some great, zero-maintenance fake ones these days!) in pots around rooms, or in designs on wallpaper, fabrics or in artwork. Pink flamingo cushions, pineapple-shaped cocktail shakers (there are still tons of metallic pineapple decos in shops right now), bird print fabrics, grapefruit and citrusy scented candles, and a bamboo peacock chair. Just go wild...

FRENCH COUNTRY LIVING

Visit the French countryside with bleached wood accessories, cast iron tables, vintage cupboards, a rustic kitchen table, soft furnishings, antique linens, damask tablecloths and Provence-style bed linen. This classic look is calming and never goes out of style.

TRIBAL TOUCH

Travel has never been more popular - and, naturally, it's influencing our interiors, too. With a mix of Asian, Indian and South American treatments, a vibrant colour palette, embroidered floor cushions, pom-pom-adorned throws, 'a little something' from a souk, arts and crafts from various cultures and an ethnic rug can hint at Zanzibar style with a modern, bohemian take. Inspiring, interesting and you can add 'souvenirs' as daily reminders of amazing trips you've enjoyed.

INDUSTRIAL

Exposed brick walls, stripped-back floorboards, furniture made from hard-wearing materials such as enamel, aluminium and oak, evoke an edgy, industrial feel that complements monochrome tones and graphic prints. Hipster and contemporary, cast iron dishes, metal work and wire storage will suit the inventory.

AIRY FAIRY

The ethereal look taps into our current love affair with all things hygge (in other words; cosy, comforting and feel-good) while also being light, cool and refreshing. Think tactile textures, pastel hues and a mix of patterns that are elegant and graceful. Using premium materials, such as marble and brass, quilted throws, embroidered cushions and a mix of tableware patterns completes the look.