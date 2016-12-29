Fast festive touches

If your home isn't bursting with baubles or boasting a tree-mendous festive focal point, no need to stress - there's still time to work some magic with easy-peasy stylish seasonal touches, and muster holiday-ready settings in a flash.

And even if you're the smug smarty-pants who's already conjured a chic Christmas scene, these fast decor fixes could ramp up the atmosphere even more, and see you through to the New Year celebrations in style as well.

TREE CHEAT

"Things can be frantic in the last few days before the holiday, and you'd be forgiven for not having your home looking like the set of It's A Wonderful Life," says interior designer Claire Rendall, who's worked on homes for the BBC's DIY SOS (www.clairerendall.com).

"I'm always amazed how a few simple tweaks can make a room look festive. Red candles are my favourite, and I also like wrapping strands of ivy from the garden around candlesticks and lamp bases.

"If there's no room for a tree, simply use large twigs, either bought or found outside, and spray with silver or gold paint. Pop in a vase and decorate with a few baubles," Rendall adds. "Hang bunches of baubles from wall lights or cupboard handles and, if you're feeling creative, add ribbon bows."

SNAPPY STYLE: Do a supermarket sweep for baubles at Asda and plunder George Home's selection, which start from £2 each. The Roden Set of 3 Coloured Drip Christmas Tree Decorations, currently reduced to £4 from £8, are among the gems at Habitat. HomeSense stores are always packed with bargains, and its Silver & Gold Candelabra, £49.99 each, and Climbing Candelabra, £69.99, would instantly glam-up a festive or New Year table. Their Feathered Wreath, £12.99, could make a lovely centrepiece with its centre filled with baubles. Follow the trend for alternatives to trees and dress up a step-ladder by hanging the frame with baubles, foliage and fairy lights, and if you have time, line the steps with strips of folded wrapping paper.

WRAP IT UP

"Give cushions a makeover by 'wrapping' them like a present. Add a square of festive fabric and keep it in place with a ribbon tie and bow. Add bells or pom-poms for extra decoration," suggests Sarah Quilliam, head of design at blinds specialists, Hillarys.

"Make your house smell Christmassy with some home-made potpourri made from ingredients you can find in your kitchen or garden. Add sprigs of rosemary, slices of dried citrus fruits, cloves and pine cones, and sprinkle with vanilla extract for a festive scent.

"If Christmas trees aren't your thing, houseplants make an easy substitute. Tie on tiny baubles and add fairy lights for a twinkling effect."

SNAPPY STYLE: Dunelm is a great destination for festive accessories. Its Tartan Tree Garland Reel, £4, would be perfect for dressing a cushion or a wreath. For a charming focal point, add a few of its cute tree decorations, such as a Gentleman and Lady Wool Badger, £3.50 each. If you can't face all that faff, Dobbies stores are bursting with bargains: Festive Christmas Cushion, currently reduced to £7.49 from £14.99; Christmas Tree In basket With Frame, currently reduced to £15 from £24.99, and Christmas Hanging Basket, currently reduced to £14.99 from £29.99. I love George Home's Enchanted Hybrid Animal Fox Cushion, £8, which has a delightful rustic feel, ideal for country Christmas atmosphere.

BRING OUT THE BEST

"Try not to get yourself in too much of a twist at Christmas - just make sure the table looks beautiful and the setting is welcoming and cosy," advises renowned pottery designer, Emma Bridgewater.

"I follow the tradition of my mum and my grandmothers and get out the special pieces of china, some of which have been stored away since last year, such as a well-loved platter for the turkey and a dedicated dish for the pudding. It doesn't all have to match to make a statement; in fact, it's more interesting if there's a mix, and it all helps to bring back memories of seasons past.

"Eat by the light of a 'forest' of simple tall cream church candles; decorate their bases and the candlesticks with ivy or branches of bay. Tiny satsumas interspersed among the greenery will provide an injection of colour and add richness."

SNAPPY STYLE: Emma Bridgewater's appropriately seasonal Joy Star and Joy Robin tableware range currently starts from £5.95 for an espresso mug, while plates currently start from £6.50. Decorative Christmas stockings will look striking hung on wall, especially if the wall's painted in a rich green shade (next year's trendiest colour). Consider Farrow & Ball's Calke Green, £39.50 for 2.5L of emulsion. Make a feature of presents by grouping them in a corner. Pop into sacks or boxes, which could be jazzed up with wrapping paper, and drape fairy lights around to add sparkle. Gold Sequin Baskets, from £22.95, Graham & Green. A Murmur Seagrass Baskets Pair in Red & Natural, £37, feature in the newly-launched homeware range, Murmur at Bedeck.

COLOUR CODE

"Follow that colour should be the watchword for last-minute Christmas decor," says Poundland seasonal buyer, Clare Stevens.

"When you're short of time, and need to decorate your room quickly but with maximum impact, start by picking a colour theme. Our 'Festive Glamour' range gives such an opulent Christmas feel by using soft golds, coppers and bronze underpinned with subtle accents of champagne.

"For impact, opt for traditional red, which never fails to look brilliant against a backdrop of white or neutrals."

SNAPPY STYLE: Plunder Poundland stores for festive snips: Christmas Glitter Banner, and a Christmas Mini Tree, £1 each. Follow the theme with a red LED Stocking Rope Silhouette, currently reduced to £10 from £18, B&Q, would be an eye-catching wall decoration. Don't overlook window ledges or mantels; dress them with tea lights in holders and bowls of baubles. George Home's Set of 3 House Tealight Holders , £12.

