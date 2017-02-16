In with the new

Sometimes, the spring collections offer us a fashion overhaul; a tectonic shift in sartorial landscape.

SS17 is, as it happens, not one of those seasons - but that's actually a very good thing.

Why? Because we're seeing a beautiful, slow evolution of trends, and we've time to assimilate them into our wardrobe before the next major upheaval.

Whisper it: spring is all about subtle twists, not sweeping statements.

Here's how to welcome in fashion's gentle new wave...

IN THE PINK

From Chloe's powder pink babydoll frocks to Balmain's floor-sweeping raspberry suede overcoat and everything in-between, the rosy hue was inescapable on the catwalks, offering a multitude of ways to style it.

Even those who've previously sworn off the shade, thinking it too 'girly girl', will find it hard to resist the grungy allure of fuchsia lace, or blush pink velvet paired with black leather.

Miss Selfridge Premium Angel Sleeve Midi Dress, £65; Drama Black Studded Biker Boots, £49; Black Mesh Socks, £3.50 (www.missselfridge.com)

Topshop Maggie Suede Ankle Boots, £75 (www.topshop.com)

HAVANA BALL

Flamenco flounce has been making waves on the catwalks for a couple of seasons now, but this summer the trend really comes into its own on the high street, with an injection of steamy Cuban style.

Ruffled dresses and blouses have been rendered in sunset shades and tropical prints, ready for balmy nights on the beach (or the dance floor).

Autograph Top, £45; Collection Trousers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer (available March; www.marksandspencer.com)

Peacocks Halter Double Layer Dress, £16 (available March; www.peacocks.co.uk)

ON THE RIGHT LINES

Prada and Lanvin served up Wall Street-worthy pinstripes; Stella McCartney patchworked hers; while at Fendi and Nina Ricci, it seemed Beetlejuice was the inspiration for wide black and white bands.

However you choose to wear them, stripes feel so right for spring.

Dorothy Perkins Blue Ruffle Cold Shoulder Top, £22; Striped Tailored Trousers, £25; White and Silver Plimsolls, £23 (available March; www.dorothyperkins.com)

KEEN SLEEVES

Hemlines usually grab the fashion week headlines, but now it's all about the size of your sleeves, and the edict is: go big or go home.

Puffed up a la Stella McCartney and J.W. Anderson, or long and languid like Monse and Loewe, the choice is yours.

Voir Lab Silk Off Shoulder Shirt, £100 (available late February; ThenandNowshop.com)

TILT SHIFT

As for hemlines, designers are making a strong case for the neither-here-nor-there hanky hem skirt, as part of an overall move towards asymmetry.

The most extreme example came at Saint Laurent, with a 'one shoulder' dress that required a nipple cover to preserve the model's modesty - for everyday asymmetry, a wrap skirt is a safer bet.

Elvi Suede Effect Contrast Skirt, £65 (www.elvi.co.uk)

GET SHIRTY

The classic white button-down takes a back seat for spring, as deconstructed shirts come to the fore, with workmanlike blue playing up the mannish associations.

Styled simply, these remixed staples elevate an ensemble with minimal effort.

V by Very Deep Cuff Cotton Shirt, £30 (www.very.co.uk)

TIE THE KNOT

Another case of remixing rather than reinventing, a profusion of ties, knots, belts and bows was seen everywhere, from Alexander Wang (sporty drawstrings) to Proenza Schouler (loose obi belts).

The high street has honed in on this trend in a big way, from sweatshirts to skirts, meaning it's a look that works with everything from athleisure to evening wear.

Closet London Tie Front Shirt with 3/4 Length Sleeves, £52 (www.closetlondon.com)

Miss Selfridge Tie Front Tea Dress, £25 (www.missselfridge.com)

GET THE LOOK

Fearne Cotton ticked off spring's biggest colour trend at the Garnier Ultimate Blends launch party last week. Teaming her bubblegum pink ASOS knit with wet-look trousers and silver heels, the presenter showed us how to turn a wintry woollen into a really party piece.

ASOS High Neck Jumper with Cable Sleeves, £30 (www.asos.com)

BUY IT NOW

Striped Dress, £74.95, (available March; OwntheLook.com)

FASHION FLASH

STYLE STEAL

Combining dark florals and an abundance of ruffles, the Peacocks Signature collection, which lands in March, offers lots of drama for your dosh. Pair this lace blouse with a leather skirt and over-the-knee boots for a fiercely feminine look.

Peacocks Black Blouse, £18 (available in March; www.peacocks.co.uk)