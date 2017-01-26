Wipe the slate green

Quite the departure from last year's muted rose quartz and 'serenity' blue duo, 'Greenery' has been declared Colour of the Year for 2017.

According to the experts at Pantone, the yellowy-green hue is "illustrative of flourishing foliage and the lushness of the great outdoors".

Now, chances are you haven't got a whole lot of it in your wardrobe at the moment, but you needn't be afraid of this limey bright, which will really come into its own as we head into spring and, eventually, summer.

"The way you wear this shade will vary depending on your dominant colour category," says Cliff Bashforth, managing director at Colour Me Beautiful. Here, he offers his advice on how to style this succulent shade...

GOLDEN GIRLS

Colour category: warm and golden

Celebrity matches: Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Beyonce

"If you have warm/strawberry blonde to auburn hair, and pale to dark skin, this shade will look fabulous head-to-toe. All you'll need to add is gold jewellery - in a size and shape that reflects your personality. Those who are dramatic and warm may want to try some more unusual colour combinations, perhaps a pop of pumpkin or primrose to really spice things up."

Yellow Peplum Top, £26 (in store April 3); Floral Embroidered Midi Skirt, £45 (in store May 1), Dorothy Perkins (www.dorothyperkins.com)

Butterfly by Matthew Williamson Dress, £160, Debenhams (in store April 10; shoes stylist's own; www.debenhams.com)

J by Jasper Conran Floral Print Bikini Top, £28, and Bottoms, £18, Debenhams (www.debenhams.com)

Precis Petite Peggy Placement Flared Dress, £149, House of Fraser (www.houseoffraser.co.uk)

BRIGHT-EYED BABES

Colour category: clear and bright

Celebrity matches: Emma Willis, Courteney Cox, Dannii Minogue

"For those with clear eyes and brown to black hair, greenery is one of the most flattering shades you could choose. Wear it as a block colour teamed with jewellery, or contrast it with hues such as navy, black, pure white and royal blue. If you would like to make a statement, add purple as an additional garment, bag, jewellery or shoes."

East Handkerchief Hem Top, £75 (www.east.co.uk)

JD Williams Green Built Up Strappy Cami, £14 (www.jdwilliams.co.uk)

White Stuff Sprig Green Pepperpot Knit Jumper, £45 (www.whitestuff.com)

LIGHT LADIES

Colour category: light and delicate

Celebrity matches: Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz

"Those who have light to dark blonde hair, light eyes and pale skin should try to reduce the contrast level between the colours you choose. Opt for subtle shades like soft white, stone and taupe. For the dramatics amongst you, try pairing greenery with coral pink - an utterly show-stopping combination."

V By Very Contrast Metallic Rib Sweater, £35 (online February 1; www.very.co.uk)

River Island Skirt, £35 (in store in March; www.riverisland.com)

DEEP DIVAS

Colour category: deep and contrasting

Celebrity matches: Kendall Jenner, Melania Trump, Lupita Nyong'o

"If you have strong colouring - i.e. dark hair, dark eyes and porcelain to black skin tone - ideally you should pair greenery with a contrasting shade. Neutrals like charcoal, black and navy will work well. You could also pair greenery with damson, for a rich, contrasting combination, or pure white for a striking look for summer."

M&Co Geometric Jacquard Jacket, £35; Pleat Front Blouse, £26; Black Denim Jeggings, £22 (shoes, stylist's own; www.mandco.com)

JD Williams Colour Block Tote, £30 (www.jdwilliams.co.uk)

Leaf Print Culottes, £35, House of Fraser (in store April 9; www.houseoffraser.co.uk)

COOL CATS

Colour category: cool and rosy

Celebrity matches: Judi Dench, Helen Mirren

"This shade requires some 'cooling down', if you have silver, white or salt-and-pepper hair. Your best option is to add it as an accessory, or wear it away from your face. Any shade of grey - from light to dark - would be a great option, as would navy or white. Greenery teamed with violet would be an absolute head-turner!"

Topshop Razzmatazz Facet Mules, currently reduced to £25 from £52 (www.topshop.com)

East Silk Blend Pom Pom Scarf, £35 (www.east.co.uk)

