Twisted tradition

'Modern heritage' may sound like a contradiction in terms, but that's exactly what so many of the autumn/winter catwalks served up: Timeless British fabrics and prints reimagined for today, bringing country casuals onto the city streets.

That means tartans, tweeds and a whole lot of texture, with free rein to indulge your eccentric side, should you wish.

From coats to kilts, here's how to put your twist on tradition...

COAT CHECK

Your shortcut to heritage hotness? It's got to be a statement-making check coat (a pleasingly practical purchase at this time of year).

Mannish cuts, structured fabrics and bright-as-you-like tartans are the order of the day - don't be afraid to double up with a scarf in a clashing check too.

Jigsaw Haze Check Patch Pocket Coat, £298; Textured Jersey Dress, currently reduced to £74 from £149; Aysha Midi Boots, £179 (www.jigsaw-online.com)

Damart Checked Coat, £59 (www.damart.co.uk)

Patrizia Dini Check Wool Mix Coat, £69 (Kaleidoscope.co.uk)

Rochelle Humes Fur Collar Check Midi Coat, currently reduced to £65 from £100 (www.very.co.uk)

PLAID PLEASE

Throwing a bit of blue denim into the heritage mix feels fresh on weekends, but for work, try slotting a pair of wool trousers into your regular rotation.

High-waisted, peg-leg styles are ideal for pairing with frilly blouses (as seen on the Topshop catwalk), while plaids are the perfect partner for cashmere.

Jigsaw Plaid Parallel City Trousers, currently reduced to £64 from £129 (www.jigsaw-online.com)

Topshop Checked Mensy Trousers by Boutique, £85 (www.topshop.com)

KILT-Y PLEASURES

The kilt has had a fresh lease of life this season, and it comes in several guises.

From sweet, Sixties-style minis to prim pinafore dresses that hit the knee, these odes to the Scottish skirt are made for teaming with a soft, stretchy roll-neck.

Even simpler? A plaid shirtdress offers throw-on-and-go ease.

Oliver Bonas Cuboid Pinafore Dress, £69.50 (www.oliverbonas.com)

Louche Dayana Check Front Pleat Skirt, currently reduced to £17.50 from £35, Joy (www.joythestore.com)

JD Williams Berry/Black Checked Shirt Dress, £20 (www.jdwilliams.co.uk)

THE 'IT' KNITS

A woolly jumper is a key component in the new-heritage blend, but we're not just talking any old pullover.

It's all about the details: oversized cable stitching, flippy fringing and lace-up flourishes bring these winter warmers bang up to date.

Lost Ink Lace Up Raglan Longline Jumper, £58 (Littlewoods.com)

JD Williams Patchwork Oversized Jumper, £39 (www.jdwilliams.co.uk)

Topshop Nap Cable Jumper, £55 (www.topshop.com)

BOOT UP

Take your cue from Chanel, where models stomped down the catwalk in luxurious but practical tweed wellies.

A sturdy pair of leather boots completes your countrified look - bonus points for equestrian or military detailing.

JD Williams Sole Diva High Leg Riding Boots, £85 (www.jdwilliams.co.uk)

Dune Todd Cleated Sole Knee High Boot Boots, £170 (www.dunelondon.com)

Moda in Pelle Over-the-Knee Riding Boots, £159.95 (Kaleidoscope.co.uk)

GET THE LOOK

Emma Stone gave us a masterclass in understated luxe at the La La Land gala screening in London, in a burgundy dress by The Row. That designer number will set you back about £2,000, but Etsy seller CloudHunterCo has a variety of wine-hued real silk slips for around £230, even with shipping from the US.

CloudHunterCo Red Red Wine Charmeuse Silk Midi Slip Dress, approx. £195.83 (Etsy.com)

BUY IT NOW

Marc Cain has released its first ever activewear line and it's as chic as you'd expect. Combining streetwear shapes, like hoodies and zip-through jackets, with cute prints and punchy colours, the capsule collection features everything from sports bras to outerwear, and launches online on January 21 (www.marc-cain.com).

Marc Cain Fitwear Bustier, £109; Grey Top, £149; Leggings, £169 (www.marc-cain.com)

FASHION FLASH

TAP THIS APP FOR TOP TIPS

STYLE STEAL

Mixing soft, slouchy leather with a sharp, minimalist shape, Ecco's Sculptured is a bag for all seasons, and it's now half price.

Ecco Sculptured Shoulder Bag, currently reduced to £137.50 from £274.99 (www.eccoshoesuk.com)