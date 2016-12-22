'Tis the season to be matchy

When it comes to finishing touches, you can't get more polished than a mani that matches your outfit. The matchy-matchy trend may be subtle, but wearing tips the exact same shade as your clutch bag takes accessorising to a whole new level.

This New Year's Eve, pull out all the stops and play snap with your nail polish and your favourite statement accessory.

We've got this season's accessory themes sussed, so all you need to do is pick your trend and pair it with your talons. Time to nail your look and ring in 2017...

HIGH SHINE

The Christmas tree isn't the only talk of the tinsel town this season... When it comes to accessories, metallics have ramped up into reflective chrome territory.

"Metallic never goes out of style at this time of year, but there's no need to stick to traditional silver and gold," says Louise Sole, buyer at Dune London.

"Rival the Christmas tree baubles in the shine stakes with court shoes or clutches in Quality Street-style colourways."

NAIL MATCH: Elegant Touch 24 Pack Polish False Nails in Eva, £7.50 (eleganttouch.com); or Mavala Disco Collection, £4.95 each (www.johnlewis.com)

VELVET CRUSH

For the ultimate texture tonic, experiment with plush velvet finishes for the party season.

Sole says: "Velvet is one of the biggest trends this NYE and beyond - deep shades of berry and midnight blue are especially popular on platform sandals and block heel booties.

"This accessory trend is set to be big for spring too, so invest now and wear for seasons to come."

NAIL MATCH: PS Squareletto False Nails in Red Velvet, £1 (Primark); or Essie Professional Velvet Voyage Nail Polish, £8.95 (lookfantastic.com)

GLITTER BUG

If you're going to sparkle, don't do half measures. Exaggerated glittery finishes are the ultimate magpie accessory on bags and shoes, especially if you're going low-key with an LBD.

"No party outfit is complete without a sprinkling of glitter, and it's so easy to wear on shoes, whether it's classic stiletto, platform sandal, low block heel or dressy flats," says Sole.

If you're a dancing queen, just make sure you wear a heel height that will take you through to the Big Ben chimes.

NAIL MATCH: Kure Bazaar Venus Nail Polish Limited Edition, £15 each (lovelula.com); or Burberry Gold Glitter Nail Polish, £15 (uk.burberry.com)

EMBELLISH ENVY

Forget jewellery and pile on the bling via your bags, shoes and nails instead, for a sparkly twist.

"Embellishment has become more refined for AW16," Sole explains. "Rather than heavy and chunky, jewels are much more intricate and feminine - look for dainty jewelled ribbon ties, pave ball charms and encrusted brooches on shoes and clutches."

NAIL MATCH: WAH Double Double Press On Nails, £9 (wah-london.com); or House of Holland Cross My Heart Nails, £12.99 (eleganttouch.com)

STARRY NIGHT

Go cosmic for party season and dazzle with starry accessories on the dance floor.

"A galaxy of stars, embellishment and glittering constellations make up one of AW16's prettiest party trends," says Sole. "When you've exhausted all your party outfit options, your best bet is to throw on an LBD and some epic starry statement accessories."

NAIL MATCH: Nails Inc Fash Pack Nail Tattoos, £10 (nailsinc.com); or PS Face And Nail Stickers, 80p (Primark)

NAIL KNOW-HOW

For the ultimate in matchy-matchy tips, Adam Slee, Rimmel nail artist and global ambassador, offers these hacks for NYE-worthy nails...

Matching colours to your shoes/bag/outfit is most impactful if you actually paint the colour on one nail, and then hold it against the accessory or item of clothing to compare colours.

Polish changes from how it looks in the bottle to how it looks on your nail, so aim to do a little prep to perfect your party look.

NYE is a great time to experiment, so choose a colour or finish you wouldn't normally. Remember that nail colour isn't permanent - if you don't like it, change it and have fun.

Play on a sparkly outfit with a subtle glitter tip for NYE. A spin on the traditional French manicure, simply make the white tip pop with a glittery accent.

If you're not a glitter person, darker tones are always a hit at this time of year. Go for deep reds, plush navy, or even black - as long as it looks immaculate.