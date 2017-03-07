5 tips for better electrics

1. It can be hard to tell how old your home's electrics are and how safe they are. Fuse boxes are sometimes replaced without the wiring being changed, for example, and even ones that look relatively modern won't necessarily comply with current regulations. If you're planning building work, get a qualified electrician to check the electrics - they should be checked by an electrician every 10 years anyway, and often when buying a property, as rewiring it will cost thousands of pounds.

2. A full rewire, which is expensive and disruptive, may not be necessary - the electrics may just need updating, such as adding or moving sockets, or changing the light fittings. Smaller jobs like this are less expensive and disruptive than a full rewire, but may reveal problems with the wiring you didn't know about. It's a good idea to live in a new home before having it rewired or partially rewired so you can work out where you need new sockets and switches.

3. Dated bathrooms often lack practical and safe electrics, such as an extractor fan. Extractors help to prevent mould and mildew by removing the moisture from the room. They also extract smells, which is handy for any room with a loo in it, and usually come on with the ceiling light, although they can be turned off separately. If you're someone who keeps the extractor turned off because the noise is annoying, you've defeated the purpose of having one, so consider investing in a 'silent' extractor, which may not be exactly that, but close to.

4. These days, the light switch for the bathroom is often located outside the door, which isn't ideal if you want to put the light on when you're naked and already in the bathroom. For this reason, a pull cord in the bathroom, although more traditional, may be a more practical option for your household. Bathroom wall lights, or an illuminated mirror, can be a useful alternative to a ceiling light, either for soft, mood lighting or bright, task lighting.

5. While some electrical work in some rooms can be done safely and legally by DIYers, getting a qualified electrician to do it is recommended - check their credentials and references. The easiest option is often to use an electrician who belongs to a government-approved 'competent person scheme', such as NICEIC (www.niceic.com), as they can self-certify that their work complies with building regulations.

PRODUCTS OF THE WEEK

Mothering Sunday is at the end of the month and if you need a gift for a handy mum, look no further than the Erbauer ERB415SDR 160W Detail Sander (£36.99, Screwfix). Perfect for smaller hands, this little sander is compact, lightweight and easy to manoeuvre, with an ergonomic body and rubberised top. It's also surprisingly powerful - it may be small, but it performs well. It comes with some hook-and-loop sanding sheets and a useful carry bag to keep everything in, plus an interchangeable sanding plate that enables you to use finger-pad sanding sheets, ideal for corners and fiddly bits.

HOW-TO TIP

If you're laying a stone floor, such as slate tiles, it's often advisable to seal them with tile stain stop/sealer first so that any tile adhesive and grout you get on them is easier to remove, especially if the tiles are textured. Check with the manufacturer or retailer, though, as this may not be advisable for your particular tiles.