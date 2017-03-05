Dr Mary McCarthy: Fairer approach needed for end-of-life care

The quality of end-of-life a patient receives should not be dependent on where they live.

A recent paper in the British Medical Journal has revealed that there are discrepancies with the standard of end-of-life care patients receive. Baroness Finlay has commented that this means some patients are effectively subjected to a postcode lottery.

Professor of palliative care at Cardiff University, Baroness Finlay, has fought for good care at the end-of-life for many years and contributed, as a member of the House of Lords, to the Access to Palliative Care Bill. Part of the research published this week reveals that the standards of access to palliative care are better in some areas than in others and she called on the government to government to set down a standard template of care so that all areas conform to a “gold standard”. The Welsh government has been supportive, encouraging the commissioning of specialised pain relief teams and twenty-four hour access to help as part of their palliative care service.

End-of-life care is a difficult area to navigate with countless disciplines and needs to consider. In these cases, not just the patient but the whole family are affected.

The hospice movement promoted the idea of teams of carers, medical, nursing, occupational therapists and physiotherapists, with a specific focus on the patients’ needs and working with a collaborative approach.

To commission this kind of service, which the Welsh NHS has commendably done, it takes determination, political will and consistent investment.

The hospices in the UK are largely run as charities, raising money with sponsored runs, cake sales and coffee mornings. Their energy and commitment is admirable but more government support would make a huge difference.

Baroness Finlay is suggesting that this care should not depend on where you live. She says there should be uniform national standards for palliative care in a National Health Service. I tend to agree.