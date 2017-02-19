Dr Mary McCarthy: Sad cycle of NHS staff shortages and strain

The NHS is short of staff and services are under strain because of it.

NHS staff currently face a difficult cycle: staff shortages leads to stressed staff leading to more staff shortages.

The problem is not just concentrated to doctors. Hospitals are suffering from nurse shortages as undoubtedly, the Government’s decision to end bursaries for nurses will have had an impact on the numbers choosing to take up the profession.

Additionally, the impact of Brexit has meant the number of nurses registering to work here has fallen dramatically.

Midwives are also in decline as the Government too has decided to scrap bursaries for this specialised role.

We live in a society where stress has unfortunately become part and parcel of daily working life and rather than question this we develop an unhealthy resilience and make ourselves ill.

In the NHS however, the cost of staff shortages and overworked medical staff has a direct impact on the care patients receive and in some cases can be life-threatening.

The Government has unveiled plans for a new service to help GPs cope. Though the Government is recognising GPs are struggling, the proposals do not go far enough in tackling the root cause of the problem.

It would be much more beneficial to invest in general practice and develop long-term sustainable solutions. They should be looking at how they can attract new GPs and make it an attractive career choice.

No job should be so stressful, so toxic, that its working professionals have to have counselling to enable them to cope