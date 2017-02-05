Dr Mary McCarthy: Under-funding led to crisis throughout NHS

Families can help but the Government must ultimately accept responsibility for the shortfall in social care.

This week, Health Secretary David Mowat, spoke about how we should tackle the crisis in social care.

In particular, he addressed the shortfall in care for the elderly and suggested that family members have a duty to care for their elderly relatives as they would their children.

Though patterns are starting to somewhat shift, in Mediterranean countries and indeed in countries throughout the world, the elderly are part of the extended family, and live with children, grandchildren and often aunts and cousins.

Of course, in many parts of the UK, children live a good distance from their parents and it is difficult to keep in close touch as many relocate for careers.

Living in rural Shropshire, however, I have noticed that often children continue to live near their parents and those that do move further afield will often return. Shropshire seems to exert a spell on the people who come to live here and once they settle they rarely move again.

The upside of this is older people often have family members who can support them as you see daughters caring for frail and elderly parents and grandchildren popping in to visit the frail, taking with them hot food and energetic company.

Subsequently, the number of hospital admissions can decrease because of the constant presence of a son or daughter and their care for their sick parent.

We may not have the multigenerational housing of more southern countries but in Shropshire I witness countless close and loving families.

However, this is not the case for a lot of elderly people who do not have strong family support networks or live in cities where communities have disintegrated. For these people, there is a worrying gap in social care in this country and, unlike other places, there is no state insurance that covers this.

Though it is commendable that we are living longer lives, funding is insufficient to cater to the needs of an increasingly elderly population and with that comes a lack of resources and staff to support the greater complexity of needs.

Nursing and care homes are at capacity and a number are shutting down as they have failed to delivered within the budget or have enough staff to deal safely with patients.

The Government has failed to fully consider the implications of a rising elderly population. The problem is not only in social care but chronic underfunding has led to a crisis throughout the whole of the NHS.