Dr Mary McCarthy: We should cherish free health care

It is always much easier making New Year’s Resolutions for other people rather than for yourself.

I have lots of resolutions for the government that I think would improve the country but I’m not nearly as good at deciding to improve myself – or rather the resolutions I make now are depressingly similar to resolutions I made as a teenager.

Decisions to work harder, be tidier, get up earlier and lose weight are all resolutions I made in my teens that, obviously, I feel I haven’t really achieved yet. I guess if I had done all of those things I would be almost perfect and very boring.

It is surprisingly easy to make resolutions for the government, though.

I wish they would recognise the National Health System as one of the most cost-effective health systems in the world and stop trying to cut its funding still further. I wish they would acknowledge this is the only country where becoming ill means you do not have to worry about money. Where, unlike America, developing a serious illness does not lead to bankruptcy.

I had a friend who was a psychiatrist in America, in Los Angeles, and whose patients were mostly in the movie business and extremely rich.

In treating them in America’s private medicine system, he also became extremely rich – wealthy enough to own apartment blocks and a couple of cattle ranches. His wife got breast cancer and the treatment involved chemotherapy and radiation, both expensive procedures in the States. They came on a last holiday to London and he explained to me he had released all his assets and was using the money for this last trip.

When they got home, they were going to stop all treatment because they could no longer afford it. I remember him talking enviously about our health system and how in this country you did not have to be rich in order to afford the best treatment.