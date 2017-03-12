Dr Mary McCarthy: Budget has failed the NHS

The budget has failed to address the serious concerns we share for the NHS.

Last weekend, a quarter of a million people travelled to central London to join a demonstration against the cuts to health and social care that have been imposed over the last few years.

People from all over the country descended on Trafalgar Square, equipped with posters and placards brandishing messages of support for the NHS, attracting doctors, nurses, and concerned citizens from all walks of life.

Speakers included the chair of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) junior doctor committee and the deputy chair of BMA Council who called on the government to address the current crisis in our underfunded and under-resourced NHS.

Ahead of the budget announcement, the chair of the BMA British Medical Association, Dr Mark Porter, wrote to the Chancellor to ask him to think of the NHS when writing his budget proposals and consider bringing our spending on the NHS up to the average of European health spending.

The majority of European nations spend more than the United Kingdom does on health care. The average spending among the 10 leading economies is 10.4 per cent of their respective GDP. If the UK raised the amount it spends on health to the European average, this would mean an extra £10.3 billion to fund the health service. It is disappointing that we no longer aspire to levels of funding that France, the Netherlands and Germany achieve – we would be grateful to have even the average level of funding.

More from Dr Mary McCarthy: Dr Mary McCarthy: Fairer approach needed for end-of-life care

Dr Mary McCarthy: Sad cycle of NHS staff shortages and strain

Dr Mary McCarthy: Under-funding led to crisis throughout NHS

Dr Mary McCarthy: GPs must be recognised as specialists

Dr Mary McCarthy: PM’s comments highly demoralising

The BMA has called on the government to fund the £30 billion black hole facing the NHS as even half of this money would fund 35,000 much-needed hospital beds and a third of this money would have paid for 10,000 GPs.

Unfortunately, the budget announcement has fallen far too short of what is needed to plug the serious funding gaps in our NHS. Our health service has reached breaking point as the impact of party politics and underinvestment has presented itself on our overstretched hospital wards, GP surgeries and social care system.

The government have promised a further £100 million to place GPs in emergency departments to filter out those who aren’t in need of emergency treatment. The likelihood, however, is that this may attract more patients to hospitals and take GPs, who are currently in the grip of a recruitment crisis, away from their surgeries where they are so desperately needed.

Similarly, the chancellor’s announcement of £325m of funding to oversee sustainability and transformation plans is unlikely to stretch far enough, given that the plans need at least £9.5bn of total capital funding to be carried out successfully.

And where is the extra £250 million a week that the Leave Campaign promised for the NHS?

The 250,000 who marched to Parliament have shown how much they care about the future of our NHS; the government must do the same. We need a cross-party sustainable solution, a solution that was shamefully lacking in this week’s budget announcement.

* Dr Mary McCarthy is chair of the local medical committee and represents Shropshire, North Staffordshire and South Staffordshire on the General Practitioners Committee of the BMA. She has worked at Belvidere Surgery in Shrewsbury for more than 20 years.