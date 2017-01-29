Dr Mary McCarthy: GPs must be recognised as specialists

Placing GPs on a specialist register is an important step in recognising their expertise.

GPs are, as the Canadian doctors claim, doctors with an unrestricted scope of practice. They deal with every illness whether trivial or serious working with everyone from babies at the beginning of their lives to those nearing the end of life. They are the lifeblood of the NHS and when GPs are in crisis the NHS is in crisis.

This week, the General Medical Council, the regulatory body for doctors in the UK, published a statement supporting the recognition of general practitioners as specialists; specialists in family medicine, in general practice and many other fields. As the GMC says, GPs make “a huge and vital contribution to healthcare in the UK”.

Both the British Medical Association and the Royal College of General Practitioners have welcomed the GMC statement which recognises the central importance of the role which GPs have and have called for the necessary legislation to make this a reality.

Primary care is essential in a healthy society as numerous studies from many countries show that a well funded, robust primary care system is the base of any efficient health economy.

Countries, such as the United States, that have health care systems which often bypass a GP and go straight to secondary care, notice that their health care costs rise considerably. The US spends more than twice what the UK spends on its health system but has worse overall health are there are larger disparities in care among its citizens.

In some European states, patients can self refer to hospital consultants but costs can prove to be much higher.

GPs here

are the first port of call for that odd lump you’ve noticed, the skin lesion that is growing bigger or the change in your bowel habit. Indeed, they can provide emotional and practical support surrounding social problems, mental health and bereavement.

Given the current pressures being placed upon general practice at the moment, GPs are working harder than ever delivering care to patients with increasingly complex needs.