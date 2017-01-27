Phil Gilllam: Boomtown dreams of Shrewsbury's musical past

Anybody out there remember the Tiffany’s nightclub in Shrewsbury?

In the late-1970s I would pop along with a bunch of pals to this weird and wonderful Raven Meadows venue, and walk through a magical door which somehow divided the bland concrete exterior from the enchanted dancefloor, flashing lights and colourful bars within.

We would see the likes of the Boomtown Rats, The Stranglers, Ultravox, disc jockey Dave Lee Travis, the up-and-coming Pretenders, and – bizarrely – Pan’s People, the sexy dance troupe from Top of the Pops.

Ah, those were the days!

But I’m also pretty sure that at the time there must have been plenty of complaints about Tiffany’s. Town centre residents would not have liked the drunken behaviour (and I don’t think I need to go into all the gory details when I use the phrase “drunken behaviour”) of young men and women leaving the club late at night.

Understandably, some folks would have hated the anti-social yelling and shouting in the early hours of the morning. (There was definitely a bit of that going on). Some might have been disturbed (even intimidated) by the noise and hostile swaggering of those who had over-indulged.

Fast-forward to the present-day, and I note that ambitious plans to convert an empty former Argos store in the middle of Shrewsbury are being greeted with caution.

Before I go any further: let me be clear. These plans are NOT for a nightclub, but for what has been described variously as “a large drinking establishment” and “restaurant and bar” and "offering live music to 1am and 2am”.

It’s a tricky one. Plenty of people enjoy a drink. Plenty of people enjoy live music. I myself tick both those boxes. But of course, when an establishment is operating close to residential areas, due consideration to those residents needs to be given.

More from Phil: Phil Gillam: Saddle up for Cyclo-cross championships in Shrewsbury

Phil Gillam: Celebrating our local heroes

Phil Gillam: I'm a huge panto fan - oh yes I am!

Phil Gillam: Breathing new life into the ghost of a canal

Phil Gillam: Art for art's sake?

The proposals have have been met with varied opinions, with concerns about noise, things being dropped from the balcony and the general impact on nearby residents among the objections registered.

Helen Ball, writing on behalf of Shrewsbury Town Council, said while the authority did not object to the premises being used as a bar or restaurant, they wanted more consideration for nearby residents.

She said: “Members are aware that this premises is in close proximity to residential properties as well as neighbouring premises that have recently been granted permission for residential conversion at first floor level.

“Members are concerned about the noise nuisance caused by the live music until 1am and 2am.

“The development of an open-air balcony at first floor level fronting onto the street elevation is inappropriate on two levels - the impact on the street scene and the loss of block lines along the stretch of buildings, and the anticipated anti-social behaviour it would cause such as items being dropped onto the street level.

“Members do not object to this premises being used as a restaurant or bar but would like to see consideration be given to the people living nearby.”

The application has also attracted enthusiastic support.

Mike Gries said: “Currently the unit lays empty. Unsightly, boarded up and brickwork crumbling.

“It is a blight on the landscape crying out for a new purpose. Wouldn’t it be great if this huge unit was renovated and repurposed, generating jobs for local people and income for the council through business rates?”

Meanwhile, I just wonder – do you think they could put on the Boomtown Rats?