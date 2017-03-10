Top treats for magic mums

With all that they do for us, our mums definitely deserve more than just a card on Mothering Sunday, so s how Mummy Dearest how much you care with a present from her favourite beauty brand.

From scents to sets, these are gifts that will make mum's day...

FANCY FACE MASKS

Not only are face masks super-trendy (it's the most Googled beauty term this year so far), they let you and mum indulge in some pampering time together.

Choose one of these active-packed luxury offerings and don't forget to post a 'maskie' photo on Instagram!

Bee Good NectaPerfecta Beautifying Mask, £39.95 (www.beegood.co.uk)

Eidenberg Paris Firming Remodelling Mask, £73 (www.eisenberg.com)

This Works Stress Check Face Mask, £32 (www.thisworks.com)

PERFECT PERFUMES

There are a host of new spring fragrances that smell as good as they look, like Narciso Rodriguez's punchy pink Fleur Musc and Jo Malone's brushstroke-embellished Bloomsbury Set collection (we love the fresh and floral Blue Hyacinth Cologne).

At The Perfume Shop, you can engrave a special message for Mum on a bottle (up to 66 characters). The service costs £5.99 and there are over 250 scents to choose from.

Jo Malone Blue Hyacinth Cologne, £46 for 30ml (www.jomalone.co.uk)

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris, £87 for 90ml (ThePerfumeShop.com)

Narciso Rodriguez 'For Her Fleur Musc' Eau de Parfum, £40 for 30ml, Debenhams (www.debenhams.com)

SPECIAL SETS

They may seem a bit like the lazy option, but when gift sets are this good, you'd be a fool not to...

If your mum is a Protect & Perfect superfan, she'll love the Advanced Collection (which is actually worth a whopping £99, if sold individually), while Lush's Best Friends box is packed with brand new bath bombs, plus some old favourites.

Trilogy Limited Edition Perfect Pick-Me-Up Gift Set, £20 (FeelUnique.com)

Sanctuary Spa With Love Gift Set, £22, Boots (www.boots.com)

No7 Protect & Perfect Intense Advanced Collection Travel Kit, currently reduced to £27.50 from £45, Boots (www.boots.com)

Lush Best Friends, £24.95 (www.lush.com)

CALMING CANDLES

Bringing stunning scents that linger long after the flame has gone out, scented candles are the perfect accompaniment to a long, hot soak in the tub, and the beauty brands have really outdone themselves this season.

From the new limited-edition Gourmand collection, the Molton Brown Vanilla & Violet candle is a sweet, floral delight, while the Jo Loves Spring candle is made up of layers of neroli, lime and petitgrain.

Paddywax Boheme Hand Painted Ceramic Bowl Candle Passionfruit and Guava, £30, Boots (www.boots.com)

Molton Brown Exquisite Vanilla & Violet Flower Single Wick Candle, £36 (www.moltonbrown.co.uk)

Annick Goutal Eau d'Hadrien Candle, £44 (FeelUnique.com)

Jo Loves Spring A Layered Candle, £80 (www.joloves.com)

TRIED AND TESTED

Which ingredient makes for the best sheet mask: oil, clay or charcoal? Our testers find out...

Origins Flower Fusion Orange Randiance-Boosting Sheet Mask, £5 (www.origins.co.uk)

4/5

Skin Republic Bubble Purifying & Charcoal Face Mask Sheet, £5.49 (Available April 1; LookFantastic.com)

3/5

Starskin Silkmud Pink French Clay Sheet Face Mask, £8.50 (Asos.com)

4/5

BUY IT NOW

Kiehl's Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque has been garnering rave reviews since it launched last year, and now it's got the celeb seal of approval, as Katie Holmes recently posted a selfie while plastered with the glow-giving wonder product. Even better, it's about to launch in a new 100ml size (the previous jar was 75ml) but the price remains at £29, meaning more masque for your money (www.kiehls.co.uk).

BEAUTY BULLETIN

DOVE KEEPS IT REAL

GOOD SKIN ISN'T ALL ABOUT GOOD GENES

STEAL OF THE WEEK

As Mother's Day gifts go, it doesn't get much more bargainous than this... Champneys A Well Earned Treat Gift, £22, Boots, features seven gorgeous bath and body products wrapped up in pretty green box, and is worth a massive £57 (www.boots.com).