Boost your beauty sleep

Don't worry if you've failed on the clean eating front; there's a new buzzword for 2017 that doesn't involve chomping on any raw veg to make you look more sprightly...

Step forward 'clean sleeping'. It has nothing to do with how often you wash your duvet, but everything to do with pure, unadulterated slumber.

Another Gwyneth Paltrow 'Goop-ism', the actress-turned-lifestyle-guru attributes her A-lister glow to a clean-sleeping regime: "I believe it should be your first priority - even before you think about your diet," she says in her new book, Goop Clean Beauty. "The lifestyle I lead is based not just on clean eating, but also on clean sleeping: at least seven or eight hours of good, quality sleep - and ideally even 10."

With National Bed Month (yes, it's a thing) approaching in March, there's never been a better time to super-charge your beauty sleep...

PRE-DUVET RITUALS

PROBLEM: Can't sleep

We're now getting less sleep than ever, according to research. Three-quarters of Brits (74%) sleep less than seven hours per night, while 12% snooze for less than five hours - compared to 7% in 2013, according to The Sleep Council's Great British Bedtime Report.

"If you're not sleeping, you'll find your stress hormone levels will go up," says Dr Nish Joshi, holistic guru and founder of the Joshi Clinic.

"Sleep habits are so important - avoid caffeine and wine at night, sleep in a well-ventilated room, and make sure your bed and pillow are comfortable. I recommend taking chamomile or valerian about half an hour before bedtime, for a restful night."

BEAUTY SLEEP SOS: This Works Limited Edition Deep Sleep Shower Gel, £15 (thisworks.com); Neal's Yard Remedies Goodnight Pillow Mist, £15 (nealsyardremedies.com); Pure Elixir 02 Smart Sleep Supplement, £30 for 30 days (pureskinelixir.com).

THE NIGHT SHIFT

PROBLEM: Won't sleep

If insomnia's not an issue, but there simply aren't enough hours in the day for decent duvet time, your skin could be suffering. Sleep is vital for skin, as it's when cells goes into repair mode - creating new ones and removing toxins.

"Lack of sleep can lead to signs of ageing," explains Susan Harmsworth, skincare expert and ESPA founder. "Skin research shows cell regeneration is highest between 12am and 1am, while skin exfoliation and blood flow is increased between 12am and 4am. This is why night-time products are so beneficial for the skin's repair systems."

BEAUTY SLEEP SOS: Sarah Chapman Limited Edition Supersize Skinesis Overnight Facial, £50 from March 1 (qvcuk.com); ESPA Overnight Hydration Therapy, £35 (espaskincare.com); Iluminage Skin Rejuvenating Eye Mask With Copper Oxide, £25 (lookfantastic.com).

RISE AND SHINE

PROBLEM: Can't wake up

Woken up feeling less than refreshed? It's possible your alarm's interrupted a natural sleep cycle, resulting in that groggy feeling and telltale eye bags.

Thankfully, you can fake eight hours' sleep with cheat products and quick-fix massage techniques.

"Reduce puffy eyes by massaging a gentle, healing eye cream in the direction of your lymphatic drainage, moving under the eyes towards the temples," advises Nuriss skincare expert, Dr Anita Sturnham. "Skincare with antioxidants, such as vitamins C, B and E, will help boost and repair tired and dull-looking skin."

BEAUTY SLEEP SOS: Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Recovery Eye Mask, from £10 (esteelauder.co.uk); Benefit Eye Bright Instant Eye Brightener, £17 (benefitcosmetics.com); NEOM Energy Burst 100% Natural Eau de Parfum, £49 (neomorganics.com).

TRIED & TESTED

Lisa Haynes finds the ultimate cheat for the no-make-up make-up look...

"My Triple Whammy starts with the eyelash tint. My therapist recommends a blue-black shade to create impact, as I have dark hair (thankfully, nothing like Eighties eyeliner; the blue is barely detectable). After pads are applied to protect the under-eye area, I close my eyes for around 15 minutes while the dye works its magic. It stings a little on removal but my eyes instantly look like they've been subtly framed with kohl, fringed by plush top and bottom lashes. Next up, tint is applied to my brows. After just a few minutes, my therapist wipes if off, once she's happy the exact medium-dark shade she's recommended for me has been achieved. Then she gets to work using thread to tidy up my brows with mind-blowing, microscopic precision. It feels like she's removing lots, but when I look in the mirror afterwards, they actually look more aligned, neater and fuller, thanks to the tint which makes even fine, baby hairs darker.

"Unlike other treatments, the transformation is instant - and if you're anything like me, you'll gasp with delight/disbelief that you're the proud new owner of such immaculate brows and lashes. Seriously, it's like a mini-facelift in 30-minutes flat.

Eyebrow Threading, £18; Eyebrow Tint, £14; and Eyelash Tint, £20. Available at Shavata Brow Studios nationwide. Visit www.shavata.co.uk/category/studios/ for your local studio.

Fresh off the back of his SS17 runway, Marc Jacobs has collaborated with British artist Julie Verhoeven to create two bright print pouches. Choose from the Hi-Shine Gloss Lip Lacquer Set (with three glosses), £49; or Velvet Reality Eye Collection (with eyeshadow, mascara and eye crayon), £45. The limited-edition pouches are available online at harrods.com from end of February. You'll never lose your make-up bag again!

Want some budget-friendly Pinterest-ready bathroom action? Check out Flying Tiger's chic new skincare, with Cherry Blossom Shower Gel and Hand Soap at just £2 each from stores nationwide. To find your nearest, visit uk.flyingtiger.com