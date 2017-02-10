Over the rainbow...

Make-up has the power to transform your face, but this season's boldest catwalk looks will send your mood soaring too, as saturated shades make a case for ditching the nudes, like, NOW.

Plus, this is a trend which spans the winter/spring divide, so it's worth investing in a few vivid pigments to see you through to summer.

From ravishing red (and, no, not just lippie) to ultra-violet, here's how to work the rainbow trend in the real world...

RED-Y FOR ANYTHING

Described as 'explosions of colour,' at the AF Vandevorst show, powder pigment was dropped at random with a pipette over eyelids.

To soften this daring look, take a shimmery, dark red eyeshadow (or blush, which you've probably already got at home) and use your finger to tap it onto to the outer eye corner, then blend out with a blusher brush for diffused, subtle colour which is particularly flattering on hazel and green eyes.

Illamasqua Powder Eye Shadow in Apex, £16.50 (www.illamasqua.com)

Lottie London Blush Crush in Harry, £4.95, Superdrug (www.superdrug.com)

ORANGE APPEAL

Attention, scarlet lip devotees: try switching out your blue-toned red for a zingy orange every once in a while, and discover the joy of a fruity pout, a la the Proenza Schouler catwalk.

If you're fair-skinned, a shiny peach or coral shade works best, while matte tangerine and red-orange really pop against olive and darker skin tones.

MAC Lady Danger Lipstick, £15.50 (www.maccosmetics.co.uk)

NARS Audacious Lipstick in Geraldine, £25 (www.narscosmetics.co.uk)

HELLO, YELLOW!

Backstage at I'm Isola Marras in Milan, MAC's Michelle Magnani blended yellow and orange cream colours to create a custom ochre shade, that was painted over the eyelids and waterline then gently smudged out.

Magnani added a swipe of hot pink under the eye, but this look is more wearable if you stick with just yellow on the eyes and finish with a sheer magenta wash over the lips.

MAC Chromagraphic Pencil in Genuine Orange, £14 (www.maccosmetics.co.uk)

MAC Chromaline in Primary Yellow, £16 (www.maccosmetics.co.uk)

GIVE IT THE GREEN LIGHT

The 'urban warriors' on the Emilio Pucci SS17 catwalk were daubed with a wide slick of emerald paint in the eye crease, creating a fierce flash of colour.

Tone down this gutsy look by drawing a floating green pencil line in the crease and blending it Sixties-style, or use a metallic green liquid liner to trace a sharp cat-eye flick.

3ina The Colour Eyeliner 508, £7.95 (www.3ina.com)

BOLT FROM THE BLUE

Inspired by the Roaring Twenties, models' eyes were ringed with masses of pretty powder blue at Thom Browne.

If you're blessed with huge, doll-like eyes, this look will totally work on you - if not, a finer line of shadow in a shade that contrasts your eye colour is more flattering.

Complete the look with a dash of baby pink blusher and a pale lip.

Thom Browne backstage image courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

3ina The Eyeshadow 126, £6.95 (www.3ina.com)

INDIGO FOR IT

At Vivienne Westwood, nails were painted a stormy navy, the perfect shade if you want to go dark in the mani department without going full-on goth.

Give your talons the indigo treatment with Essie's inky Bobbing for Baubles.

Essie Bobbing for Baubles Nail Polish, £7.95 (NailPolishDirect.co.uk)

VIVID VIOLET

'Violet lipstick?!' You might exclaim, but just a cursory glance at the #purplelips hashtag on Instagram proves a purple pout really is the way forward.

On the Ohne Titel catwalk, the girls were given a moody purple hue, which looks gothically gorgeous against a porcelain complexion, but if you've a darker skin tone, a brilliant violet, whether matte or moist, will really zing.

Ohne Titel backstage image courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

Illamasqua Antimatter Lipstick in BTCH, £20 (www.illamasqua.com)

Nizz Purple Haze Lipstick, £16 (www.nizzcosmetics.co.uk)

TRIED AND TESTED

Can a revolutionary hair brush ever be enough to ditch the straighteners? Gemma Dunn finds out...

DAFNI Go Straight Hair Straightening Brush, £99.95, John Lewis (www.johnlewis.com)

BUY IT NOW

Tapping into a major spring fashion and beauty trend, this year's MAC Viva Glam collection is bright pink perfection. Created in collaboration with actress of the moment Taraji P. Henson, the fuchsia matte Lipstick and pearlescent Lipglass are on sale on February 16. As always, the full RRP (less VAT) helps to fund the fight HIV/AIDS via charities all over the world.

MAC Viva Glam Taraji P. Henson Lipstick, £16.50, and Lipglass, £15 (www.maccosmetics.co.uk)

BEAUTY BULLETIN

AIRBRUSHING OVER THE TRUTH?

BALANCE ME GETS RECALIBRATED

STEAL OF THE WEEK

Are you one of those people who just HAS to get that last drop of toothpaste or face cream out of the tube, squeezing until you're red in the face? Well, here's a tool that will do the hard work for you. The Squidger, £4.99, attaches to a folded tube and forces even the unreachable dregs, saving you time, effort - and money.

Squidger, £4.99 (www.squidger.co.uk)