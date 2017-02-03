Beautiful buys to make your Valentine's Day

With less than two weeks to go until the most romantic day of the year, if you haven't already picked out a present for your special someone you'd better get your skates on...

Help is at hand, however, as the beauty departments have been flooded with perfectly-timed perfume launches and neatly packaged sets ready to gift your guy or gal.

Here are 2017's best Valentine's beauty buys...

LAVISH YOUR LADY...

Lush Lots of Love, £39.95 (www.lush.com)

Coach Eau de Parfum, £69 for 90ml (plus £5.99 for engraving; www.theperfumeshop.com)

Jo Loves White Rose and Lemon Leaves Candle, £65 with personalisation (£50 without; www.joloves.com)

Baylis & Harding Pink Prosecco Weekend Bag, £40, Lloyds Pharmacy (www.lloydspharmacy.com)

Elie Saab Rose Couture Eau de Toilette Gift Set, currently £41.60, reduced from £52, Debenhams (www.debenhams.com)

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Fuchsia, £299.99, Boots (www.boots.com)

PRESENTS FOR YOUR PRINCE...

Gucci Guilty Pour Homme Absolute, £54 for 50ml, The Perfume Shop (www.theperfumeshop.com)

Monroe of London Kit Bag, £79, Harvey Nichols (www.harveynichols.com)

Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense, £70 for 50ml (www.jomalone.com)

Aesop The Intrepid Gent Grooming Kit, £65, MrPorter.com

Temple Spa Silent Night, £18.50 (www.templespa.com)

TRIED AND TESTED

Can you halve a double chin without dieting or hitting the gym? Laura Wurzal gets to grips with a face mask that claims you can...

ChinUp Mask Trial Pack, £29.95 (chinupmask.com)

BUY IT NOW

It's nigh on impossible to find a lip colour that's moisturising AND gives high-impact pigment payoff, but it looks like lip balm experts Burt's Bees have cracked it. The new all-natural lipsticks come in 18 silky shades from pinky Iced Iris to deep Orchid Ocean, plus lots of neutrals ideal for everyday wear.

Burt's Bees Lipstick in Suede Splash, £9.99 (www.burtsbees.co.uk)

BEAUTY BULLETIN

DON'T FORGET TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF YOUR POINTS

APPS ON, WAX OFF

STEAL OF THE WEEK

QVC's Elemis special offers are always seriously good value, but this month's is a real corker. The 5-Piece Pro-Definition Contouring Collection - which includes the global debut of the new Pro-Definition Facial Oil - is worth over £209, but will be under £69 for one day only. Tune into QVC at 00.01am on Sunday February 12 to get yours before it sells out.