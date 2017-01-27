Twinning in the skincare stakes

'Multi-tasking' is a term often used to extol the virtues of skincare that targets more than one concern. While these all-rounders can be impressive, sometimes, you need two distinct phases to really work wonders.

Whether cleansing, hydrating or treating, with these paired-up methods, the results will be twice as nice...

CLEANSING COUPLETS

If you often end up with traces of foundation on the towel after washing your face, clearly you need to bolster your nightly cleansing technique.

Like an electric toothbrush, a vibrating facial brush combined with a foaming wash will make light work of stubborn make-up, and exfoliate at the same time. Rinse your face then follow with a cleansing pad to sweep up any hard-to-reach areas around your nose and hairline and take care of eye make-up.

Foreo Luna for Sensitive/Normal Skin, £129 (LookFantastic.com)

Elemis Gentle Foaming Facial Wash, £28 (available February 1; www.elemis.com)

This Works In Transit No Traces 60 Pads, £17 (www.thisworks.com)

ARK Pro Remove Pre Cleanse, £30 (www.arkskincare.com)

Nivea Micellar Wipes, £3.25, Sainsbury's (www.sainsburys.co.uk)

Pixi + Caroline Hirons Double Cleanse, £24, Marks and Spencer (www.marksandspencer.com)

HYDRATE IN TWO HALVES

We're often advised to change our moisturiser when it gets particularly frosty (or hot, for that matter), but adding an extra layer before your day or night cream can provide all the nourishment your complexion needs.

Just a few drops of oil, warmed in your palms then massaged into skin, will make all the difference in winter, but make sure you let it absorb thoroughly before finishing with your usual moisturiser.

Beauty Kitchen Seahorse Plankton High Definition Facial Oil, £19.99, Holland and Barrett (www.hollandandbarrett.com)

Clarins Hydra-Essential Silky Cream, £36 (available in March; www.clarins.co.uk)

Origins Original Skin Essence Lotion, £22 (www.origins.co.uk)

No7 Lift & Luminate Triple Action Night Cream, £24.95, Boots (www.boots.com)

MAKE YOUR OWN MASK

A weekly face mask is a must, whatever your skin type, but 'multi-masking' is particularly effective if you have combination skin. Apply an exfoliating, oil-absorbing treatment across the T-zone and a moisturising mask on the rest of your face, then sit back and let them work their magic.

GlamGlow Supermud Clearing Treatment, £39 (GlamGlow.co.uk)

Elemis Exotic Cream Moisturising Mask, £34 (www.elemis.com)

Dermalogica Gentle Cream Exfoliant, £39.20 (www.dermalogica.co.uk)

Starskin Red Carpet Ready Hydrating Bio Cellulose Second Skin Face Mask, £8.50, (BeautyBay.com)

TRIED AND TESTED

There's been a flood of matte liquid lip launches this season, but which is best? Our guinea pigs put three new shades to the test...

BareMinerals Gen Nude Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Friendship, £17 (www.bareminerals.co.uk)

4/5

Ciate Liquid Velvet Matte Liquid Lipstick in Bitter Sweet, £17 (Asos.com)

5/5

Burberry Liquid Lip Velvet in Dark Rosewood, £26 (www.burberry.com)

4/5

BUY IT NOW

They're back! Six of Essie's most beloved limited-editions have been relaunched and given a Vegas-style makeover. From the sweetly subtle Pure Chiffon to the black cherry bite of Bold Beauty, you've only got until March 7 to get your talons on these vintage varnishes.

Essie Retro Revival 2nd Edition Collection, £7.99 each, Superdrug (www.superdrug.com)

BEAUTY BULLETIN

STEAL OF THE WEEK

Is your hot cloth cleanser habit getting out of hand? Waitrose has launched a version as part of its Pure range that's roughly a fifth of the price of big brand names - but just as effective - so daily devotees can continue to cleanse without cleaning out their beauty budget.

Waitrose Pure Hydration Hot Cloth Cleanser, £5 (www.waitrose.com)