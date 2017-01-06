The cheat's guide to chocolate indulgence

If you're abstaining from all things confectionery-related after a glut of festive feasting, you can still surround yourself with chocolate-scented and cocoa-filled goodies.

Keep those hankerings at bay with these choc-inspired beauty products - in one case, you can even get away with nibbling on a piece of the real deal...

MOCHA MAKE-UP

Inspired by two of Bobbi's favourite treats, the Bobbi Brown limited edition Wine and Chocolate collection borrows the warm, flattering shades of the delicious delicacies.

Bobbi Brown Chocolate Eye Palette, £42.50; Brightening Blush in Warm Cocoa, £35 (www.bobbibrown.co.uk)

Kiko Blush Cocoa Shock Silky Rose and Mauve, currently reduced to £5.40 from £10.90 (www.kikocosmetics.com)

Zoeva Plaisir Box, £48 (CultBeauty.co.uk)

SCRUMPTIOUS SCENTS

Lush has a whole heap of products that emulate the irresistible aroma of cocoa. Whipstick gives you a hot chocolate lip balm hit, while Dirty Massage Bar releases its mint-choc fragrance as it melts into your skin.

Lush Whipstick Lip Balm, £6.75; Dirty Massage Bar, £5.95 (www.lush.com)

The Library of Fragrance Dark Chocolate Cologne, £15 (www.thelibraryoffragrance.com)

Palmolive Gourmet Chocolate Passion Body Butter Shower Cream, currently reduced to £1.23 from £2.49, Superdrug (www.superdrug.com)

COCOA CARE

Not only is it delicious, cocoa has lots of beneficial properties too, which is why the Sexy Hair's new range is formulated with cocoa, alongside soya and argan oil, to boost shine and protect against UV damage.

Sexy Hair Healthy Soya Want It All Treatment, £11.35, and Soy Moisturizing Shampoo, £13.35 (LookFantastic.com)

Esthechoc Cambridge Beauty Chocolate, £42.50 for a 30-day supply, Harrods (www.harrods.com)

TRIED AND TESTED

Is epilation too harsh for sensitive skin? Emily Wright plucks up the courage to try Braun's new multi-purpose device...

Braun Silk-Epil 9 SkinSpa 4 in 1 Wet and Dry Epilator, £179.99, Argos (www.argos.co.uk)

BUY IT NOW

Suffering a seasonal skincare slump? BareMinerals comes to the rescue with the new Brilliant Future Age Defense & Renew Serum, £42. Containing a blend of five potent ingredients, including manganese and Chai Hu extract, smooth on a few drops twice daily before your moisturiser to revive a tired complexion (www.bareminerals.co.uk).

BEAUTY BULLETIN

APP-Y DAYS

RED RULES

1. Red lipstick

2. Smoky eyes

3. Winged eyeliner

4. French manicures

5. Natural looking make-up

6. Long wavy curls

7. Beehive hairdo

8. The Bob

9. Smudged kohl liner

10. Glossy lips

STEAL OF THE WEEK

It may come in a tiny tube, but Dr Lipp is worth its weight in gold in the season of frost, flu and flaky skin. When other moisturisers fail to soothe a raw, red nose or badly chapped lips, this unctuous balm won't let you down. Don't leave the house without it.

Dr Lipp Original Nipple Balm for Lips, £12 (LookFantastic.com)