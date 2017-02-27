Talks delayed on Whitchurch anaerobic digester

Discussions on plans to build an anaerobic digester on the outskirts of Whitchurch have been delayed.

Fresh plans for the plant at Broughall Fields Farm were due to be discussed at a meeting of Shropshire Council’s north planning committee in Shirehall tomorrow.

However, Graham French, principal planner for Shropshire Council, said the application has been deferred to the north committee meeting on March 28.

Campaigners against the plans claim they have been deferred due to a legal argument. Under the amended plans, there will be a 65 per cent increase in feedstock used to power the plant, which will generate a peak of 2.55MW of electricity per hour. The original scheme came under fire from residents because of fears of the impact on the environment and traffic.

The fresh plans, put forward by Whitchurch Biogas Ltd, also sparked concerns from people living nearby.