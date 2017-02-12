Planners back sheds for 200,000 chickens on the outskirts of Shrewsbury

Plans to build chicken sheds which will house 200,000 birds on the outskirts of Shrewsbury are set to be approved.

Planners have recommended the proposals at Sunderton Farm in Uffington are given the green light by Shropshire Council’s central planning committee next week.

The sheds would measure 97 metres long, 24 metres wide and 4.6 metres high. The development also includes feed bins, solar photovoltaic panels – to provide power – and improvements to access onto the B5062.

To avoid possible issues with HGV movements impacting on nearby homes, bird collection times will be limited to between 7am and 11pm.

Case officer Frank Whitley said the plans should be approved as the impact would not be of an unacceptable level.

He said: “According to the application, increased volatility in farm commodity prices has exposed businesses to unpredictable financial returns.

“The applicants need to protect themselves against this volatility and also wish to expand their business to ensure it is sustainable in the future to support two families.

“The application proposes ‘broiler’ production whereby day-old chicks are taken into the site and retained for an average of 42 days with about a seven-day turnaround period. Birds are collected over four days and evenings during the turnaround period.

“The proposal would have limited adverse impact on the overall character of the area, particularly given the limited visibility in the wider landscape, the topography of the area, and its positioning adjacent to existing farm buildings.

“The proposal would have some impact on users of the adjacent rights of way, particularly in relation to visual effects and the increased traffic, though these can be successfully mitigated by additional landscaping.

“The previous withdrawn application attracted some objections based on impact to longer range views. These concerns have been assessed by officers and are not considered significant.”

Mr Whitley added: “The development is generally considered to be an appropriate form of farm diversification for the existing family-owned business.

“The location for the development is to the side of an existing farmstead in the control of the applicants, the site considered the most appropriate location for the development. Whilst there would be some residual impacts it is not considered that these would be unacceptable.

“The proposal raises no specific issues in relation to ecology, drainage, historic environment or odour that cannot be addressed by planning conditions or the permit which has already been issued by the Environment Agency.

“The proposal would have little impact on the highway network since the private access road joins directly to the B5062. Whilst the development would have some impact it would also provide significant economic benefits.”