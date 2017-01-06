Muller in new milk price boost for farmers

Shropshire farmers have received a boost after dairy giant Muller is once again increasing the price it pays them for milk.

The Market Drayton-based firm has announced it will increase prices by 1.25ppl from February 1.

The move builds on a 2.5ppl January milk price increase and comes on the back of a recovery in the global value of dairy produce.

Non-aligned farmers will continue to benefit from a separate additional retail supplement estimated at 0.82ppl for February.

When added to the standard litre price of 26.69ppl, this leads to an actual price paid for February milk supply of 27.51ppl.

The firm said this is the fifth consecutive price increase for Muller's non aligned suppliers, who have seen their milk price increase by an average of 45 per cent since October 1.

Lyndsay Chapman, agriculture director at Muller Milk & Ingredients, said: "This latest increase again demonstrates our commitment to paying a competitive milk price to our farmers.

"Our business model enables us to deliver a more stable milk price profile and together with our confirmed investment programme for the future, is helping to build confidence at farm level.

"We are concluding what has been a very detailed process to review and finalise our new contract proposals, having taken on board the feedback from our farmers. We now expect to issue contract documents in February, for sign up to the new terms from the new milk year.

"We have also been working on our new representative structure with the MMG farmer Board with our immediate focus being the election of the Farmer Forum."

Roddy Catto, chairman of the Interim Muller Milk Group board, added: "This latest milk price increase will be welcome news for farmers supplying Muller.

"The board will continue to work with the company to ensure the milk price reflects the market conditions and as dairy farmers we look forward to a more prosperous 2017."