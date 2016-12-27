Feathers start to fly on 100,000 bird poultry shed plan at Lilleshall

Two poultry sheds could be built in Shropshire, housing 100,000 birds at a time.

Plans have been put forward for the development at Little Hales Manor Farm, Lilleshall, which will also include solar panels.

It will create one part-time job.

A design and access statement into the plans for the farm on Littlehales Road said: “The two sheds will house a total of approximately 100,000 broiler birds at any one time.

“Each building will have a control room.

“Feed bins will be located between the buildings to be sufficient for birds throughout each crop cycle.

“The access route avoids the need for HGVs to travel through villages.

“In front of the proposed buildings will be a concrete turning area to allow feed deliveries and collection of the birds.

“The applicant proposes to install solar photovoltaic panels on the south facing roofs.”

Plans were put forward on December 15 and have already attracted two objections.

Niall Jenkins, of Lilleshall, said that the development will add to current problems the village already suffers from smells from agricultural work.

He said: “I do not believe that the villagers of Lilleshall should have to put up with something of this scale.

“They should have the right to enjoy their time at home and be able to sit outside when they want.

“The smell is not healthy and the enjoyment of living in the village should not be further adversely affected by another two poultry buildings.

“This application should be rejected.”

However, the plans claim that the distance from the village would mean that odour would not be an issue.

The design and access statement says: “Bearing in mind the prevailing wind, the separation distances from the closest dwelling and their orientation compared to the application site it is considered odour will not create a significant effect on residential receptors.”

Anthony Francis-Jones, from Telford and Wrekin Council’s Local Access Forum, said the plans need to be looked at as he believes that there is a right of way going through the site, which he said needs to be clarified.

He added: “There appears to be a public right of way, which runs directly through the line of the proposed development I have done my best to look at the definitive map of this location and the route of the public right of way seems to be on the proposed development.

“It is marked on OS maps as well.

“If it does run through the floor plan of the proposed sheds it would be unlawful to build over it.”

The plans will be decided later this year.