Shropshire and Mid Wales farmers urged to take care over festive period

Farmers are being urged to take extra care over Christmas.

NFU Cymru said there has been a number of incidents reported in the past few weeks.

They include a farmer in North Wales who died after falling through a fragile roof and a person who died after his vehicle came into contact with an overhead power line.

NFU Cymru president Stephen James said he wanted to stress the importance of keeping vigilant when it came to preventing life-threatening accidents during the winter months.

“With Christmas approaching, the last thing any of us want to hear about is a farming fatality, a grieving family and a community in shock,” said Mr James. “While farm deaths dropped in GB to 29 last year, they rose to five in Wales, up from four the previous year. Across GB it’s likely to rise to nearer the average of 37 again in 2016/2017.

“This is why we at NFU Cymru are continuing to support the farm safety campaign and to educate farmers to stay safe on the farm.

“As winter closes in, we as farmers need to be mindful of working alone and doing jobs around the farm in adverse weather conditions.

“While you might be in a hurry to get something finished, there needs to be an element of common sense and safety involved in all decisions.”