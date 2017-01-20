Ludlow country market at risk of closing down

A weekly market that has run for more than half a century may be forced to stop in a matter of weeks unless more help can be found to keep it going.

Ludlow Country Market has been a feature of Ludlow town centre for 55 years, held at the Women’s Centre off Church Street every Saturday morning.

But the traditional market is now suffering after the loss of key supporters, with new organising committee members and stall-holders needed.

The market, which sells the likes of home-made cakes, baked goods, preserves, free range eggs, cut flowers and a range of crafts, remains popular, chairwoman Bettine Howes said – but needed more manpower to keep going, and the situation was now critical.

“We urgently need new producers and helpers,” she said.

“Some key members have left in the last two months and unless we can replace them quickly we will have to close.

“In particular we desperately need new bakers and we are also short of plant producers.

“Of course, people can join the market without being producers.

“We need members to help set up and serve on Saturdays and also people who are willing to join our committee and help run the market.

“One really urgent requirement at the moment is someone to take on the role of treasurer.

“None of us like to think of having to close the market.

“Some of our helpers, and our customers as well, have been involved for decades and the market has been a significant part of Ludlow life for 55 years.

“We intended to open, after out Christmas break, on Saturday but unless we can recruit immediate help we will have to close within a few weeks,” she said.

Anyone interested in getting involved can contact Mrs Howes on 01584 873297.