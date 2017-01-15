Britain’s Got Talent winner speaks ahead of Shropshire show

When he was growing up Britain’s Got Talent winner Lance Corporal Richard Jones always wanted to be in the Army and be a magician when he was older.

But he never believed he would be able to do the two at the same time.

Speaking to the Shropshire Star ahead of performing in Market Drayton as part of a tour, Richard said he still can’t believe he is being able to combine two of his greatest passions. “I am still in the Army and have been given time off to do the tour,” the 26-year-old said. “The Army are supportive of people doing well.”

Growing up in Chigwell, Essex, he comes from a service family. His grandparents, parents and brother have all had military or police careers.

After winning over the judges with his magic tricks on the ITV talent show last year, including the usually hard to please Simon Cowell, Richard now hopes to wow the audience in Market Drayton.

“It will be my first time to Shropshire,” he said.

“I don’t know a lot about the county but I am sure I will learn a lot while I am there.

“I have already had quite a few emails and tweets from people saying they are looking forward to seeing me in the town.

“I am excited about the tour and telling stories. One story is about a magician in the1800s who stopped war through magic.

“He put on a magic show for local people who were uprising. He got the strongest soldier on stage and took away all his strength. They were scared so much people faded out and stopped the advance.”

Richard admitted one of the best things about being a magician is the audience’s reaction. “Just after I perform there is that split second moment where you see someone’s reaction and they transform reality in their mind. They are blown away. It’s a great thing to see,” he said.

Richard, a bandsman in the Household Cavalry, was the first magician to win the ITV talent show.

Since then he has gone on to dazzle West End audiences in magic show hit Impossible. Richard recently was promoted to member of The Inner Magic Circle with gold star, the most prestigious honour in The Magic Circle.

He performed a spell-binding routine at last year’s Royal Variety Performance in front of the Prince of Wales and was joined on stage by his brother.

“It’s been a complete life change since Britain’s Got Talent. It’s been very busy,” he said. “Doing the Royal Variety was a major honour. The Prince asked me how I did my trick that day and I said ‘unfortunately I can’t tell you’.”

He will be at the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton on April 24.