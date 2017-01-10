Cider saluted through song in wassailing tradition

Lovers of cider are keeping the flame of ancient tradition burning.

A group gathered to bless apple orchards in the hope of a bountiful crop.

The history of the south Shropshire border has been tied up with the production of apples since time immemorial.

Rituals recognising the area’s link with nature are still kept alive and kicking to this day.

Before Christmas, Tenbury Wells saw the annual Mistletoe Festival, celebrating the seasonal plant that grows in the region’s orchards.

Now, in the depths of winter, the ancient tradition of “apple wassailing” has been practised once more in the same area.

Alison Chadwick, cider product manager for Hobsons Brewery, said the wassail, meaning ‘good health’, was presided over by the Leominster Border Morris Side.

It took place at Oldfields Farm where cider has been made by the Thompson family for 50 years.

She said: “The ceremony, which blesses the cider apple trees for a bountiful crop in the year ahead, may date back to Pagan times.

“It certainly felt like it this week if you happened upon the usually peaceful village of Frith Common, near Tenbury Wells.

“You would have seen a parade of villagers carrying fire-lit torches under the stars to the sound of drums, as well as chanting.

“By making as much noise as possible the aim is to drive away evil spirits and songs are sung to Pomona, the apple Goddess, for a fruitful harvest.

“Once the orchards were blessed, the congregation returned to Oldfields for mulled cider and a traditional mummers play, featuring a non-traditional Donald Trump character.”

Oldfields Cider is produced by Lambswick Drinks Company, based at the farm near Tenbury.

The company is a sister company to Cleobury Mortimer-based Hobsons Brewery.

Just before Christmas, nearly 1,000 new trees were planted at Frith Common in a four-acre orchard.

The trees added to the seven acres planted in 2013 when the fresh Oldfields Cider enterprise was launched with Hobsons Brewery.