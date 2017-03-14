Shrewsbury 80s festival would ‘whet appetite’ of visitors

A music event at the centre of a row between a town council and Shropshire County Show organisers will ‘whet the appetite’ of people to come back to Shrewsbury, it has been claimed.

Shrewsbury Town Council has said the Shrewsbury Rocks 80s music event, which will be held in the Quarry on May 27, will help boost the town’s economy.

The claims have been made in a letter responding to trustees of the board of the West Mid Show, who had written to the council to complain that scheduling the event on the same day as the Shropshire County Show will hit attendance numbers and revenue.

But town clerk Helen Ball has defended the scheduling and said the offer to host the concert, which will star Billy Ocean, ABC and Tony Hadley, was something they could not turn down.

In her letter she said: “This promoter was originally trying to host this event in Birmingham and already had an impressive line-up.

“When that venue fell through, his coming to us was a request we could not refuse.

“We have regular requests from residents for concerts in the Quarry and this means locals will stay in the town more and use more local services. The promoter has already sold more than 1,000 tickets. These are new people to the town and this is a great opportunity to whet their appetite for coming back again to Shrewsbury.

“Our concert promoter has considerable experience of managing concerts in the Quarry and liaising with stakeholders about the impact on his event beyond the Quarry.”

Mrs Ball also reiterated the belief the concert will be appealing to a different audience to the county show. Her letter stated: “We retain the view that the audience demographics for the 80s concert is very different from an agricultural show, and given the location of the showground and the Quarry the impacts on local infrastructure is minimal.

“If I were a member of the West Midlands Trustee Board I would be looking at how my event and facilities at the Showground could be used to complement rather than conflict with other events. As with many big events in the Quarry, hotel rooms book up fast and maybe giving people options to camp, and providing a shuttle service into town may derive a nice income stream. This promoter is very good at what he does and I would certainly be offering my facilities if I were a trustee.”

Mrs Ball was writing in response to Lance Jackson, chairman of the board of trustees. Members of the board of trustees from the West Mid Showground will attend next week’s full council meeting to raise their concerns.