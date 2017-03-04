Rod Stewart in Shrewsbury: Demand for tickets has been 'phenomenal'

Demand for tickets for music legend Rod Stewart’s performance in Shrewsbury has been “phenomenal” according to promoters.

Tickets have been on general sale for just over a week and on Wednesday another 1,000 were released.

The Maggie May singer is due to perform at Shrewsbury Town’s Greenhous Meadow stadium on June 7 in one of only two mainland Britain gigs in 2017 before he headlines the Isle of Wight Festival.

Today, promoters said they were “delighted” with how quickly tickets had been snapped up by fans of the veteran performer.

A spokesman for promoters Cuffe & Taylor said: “The reaction to Rod Stewart performing at Shrewsbury Town this June has been phenomenal from the people of Shropshire and beyond.

“Extra tickets were released earlier in the week due to the high demand and we are delighted with sales so far.

“Rod Stewart is a fantastic performer who we have worked with on numerous occasions and the people attending this concert are in for a real treat.

“Rod is only playing two UK mainland gigs in 2017 so we would urge those who haven’t yet done so to get their tickets as soon as possible to avoid being disappointed.”

Brian Caldwell, chief executive of Shrewsbury Town Football Club, said the coverage the concert has been getting on national television will be a boost to both the club and the town.

He said: “We are all working our socks off.

“To be fair the council have been very good. We are going through the planning stages to sort parking and travel arrangements and the promoters are delighted with the cooperation of everyone. I think it is all positive.

“Everybody seems to be talking about it.

“Everyone I have spoken to in and out of football is mentioning Rod Stewart so from the club’s point of view it is great. It is great for the club as it puts us on the map.

“When getting national television coverage it is great for us but also for the town. People will come and spend a couple of days in Shrewsbury and spend their money.

“The fan base Rod Stewart has and with him only doing two concerts there will be people travelling from all over.”

Mr Caldwell also said he hoped more concerts could be staged at the stadium in the future but wanted to make sure this event was a success first.

He said: “We want to make sure we get this one right.

“There is lots of working going into it and lots of staff here at the club are involved. Lots of work goes into getting the logistics sorted.

“The more concerts we can do and the more regular they are then the easier it will become.”