Um Bongo, Swiss fun, a cycling badger and just how to catch a weasel were just some of the random topics on the agenda when Ross Noble came to Shrewsbury.

Unscripted and improvised, Noble was like a toy that had been wound up and let go when he bought his tour Brain Dump to to the Theatre Severn on Sunday night.

Bordering on surreal at times Brain Dump is an apt title for Noble's show. Things just pop into his head and tumble out of his mouth.

He prowls the stage observing his surroundings, and when something catches his eye he just goes with it, exploding with ideas, and going off like a fizzy drink that has been shook up.

But don't arrive late, or get caught talking in his show.

"Just so you know, I'm not on TV right now, I am actually here and can hear you talking," he barbed, when catching one member of the audience chatting.

But despite his dark clothes and slightly Gothic appearance, Noble is one of the happiest men in comedy, leaping around the stage, spouting whimsical comedy about complete nonsense.

Nonsense like Bruce Forsyth being made of bees (complete with a superb impression), the exact way to catch and cook a weasel (clue, it involves half a pound of treacle and tuppenny rice), and the new design of Toblerone becoming less like the Alps, and more like the Lake District.

After 25 year in comedy it is not hard to see why Noble's show are a success.

It never feels like he runs out of ideas, and when he is short of inspiration, there is always one member of the crowd who has to go to the loo for him to weave into the show.

"Ah, the priest is leaving, he's had enough," he told one poor bloke who got up - although to be fair he was front and centre when he had leave the room for the loo break.

Noble was even good enough to sort out a young chap who was about to leave the show early to catch the train back to Telford.

"Seriously, can anyone give this guy a lift back to Telford, I'm not finishing early for him," Noble said.

And of course another audience member was able to help the guy out in return for some free Ross Noble tour T-shirts.

No two Ross Noble shows are the same, and everyone who was in the Theatre Severn on Sunday knows they have been treated to a one off show that will never be repeated.

By Nathan Rowden