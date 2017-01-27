Cote Brasserie to open in Shrewsbury Square after planning permission granted

A new Cote Brasserie restaurant will open in Shrewsbury town centre after the chain’s parent company was given planning permission.

The restaurant, which will create 20 jobs and include an outside seating area in front of the venue, will take up an empty unit in Princess House in The Square.

Shropshire Council has now granted full planning permission for the change of use and development of the restaurant.

The French brasserie chain will be able to open between 8am and midnight between Monday and Saturday and 8am to 11.30pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays. It will offer breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

“There is certainly an appetite for Shrewsbury’s growing food scene,” said Aleks Vladimirov, partnership development manager at Shrewsbury BID.

“We welcome the news that Cote Brasserie has been granted full planning permission for its new restaurant in the Square.”

The restaurant will open in 14 to 16 Princess House, which has stood empty since its previous occupant went into administration.

Despite a professional marketing campaign, the only firm interest in the unit was from Cote Restaurants.

Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said the restaurant coming to the town was another positive.