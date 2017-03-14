Vintage car rally coming to Ironbridge

More than 30 historic machines will take part in a challenging road run around the Ironbridge Gorge.

On May 13, steam engines and their drivers will take on the climbs and descents of the Gorge, setting off from Blists Hill Victorian Town.

The following day, May 14, all the machines will be back at the museum on display.

Part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the spectacular Steam Road Run will visit many of the sites and historic monuments in the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

The 32 steam machines will include a variety of makes and types, ranging from traction engines and steam lorries to road locomotives and ploughing engines with Sentinels, Fodens and Fowlers.

Some of these engines are especially rare, particularly The Chief, a huge early Victorian ploughing engine, as well as the Lord Doverdale, one of the last commercially working steam road engines.

Many of the drivers will be wearing Victorian costume and some will be pulling period living vans and tractors. They crews and engines will also be judged by roving assessors on their historical accuracy, time keeping and even crew cleanliness.