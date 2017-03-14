Pawsome day as Wem man's dog wins Crufts best of breed

It proved to be a day to remember for a Shropshire man after his six-year-old Smooth Haired Collie Petra put her best paw forward to claim a prestigious prize at Crufts 2017.

Trevor Hayward’s dog, Petra, walked away with the best of breed award.

Presented by the Kennel Club, this year’s Crufts marked the 126th edition of the show.

And after enjoying their moment in the spotlight Trevor, now retired, could not be more delighted with Petra’s performance.

“I feel exhausted, but completely delighted to have won best of breed,” said the 72-year-old from Wem.

“Petra is a wonderful example of her breed and this is the second year that she has come away as a winner.”