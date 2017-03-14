Oswestry food event at risk as council requests £2,000 payment ‘for help’

A food festival in a market town could be in jeopardy if the organisers have to make a payment to the town council.

Oswestry Food Festival celebrated its 10th anniversary last year, attracting thousands to the two-day July weekend that sees food and drink stalls line the streets.

At a meeting of Oswestry Town Council last year it was suggested the organisers of the festival make a contribution to the council for the help it is given over the two days.

Now, festival director John Waine has written to councillors asking for a re-think over the request for the money. He said: “It was suggested that the festival contribute to Oswestry Town Council a sum in the area of £2,000.

“Were we to meet this, giving the rising costs of power, insurance and promotion it would mean increasing the fees that are already at a limit for many local traders.

“We do not feel it is to the benefit of the festival, the town or the council that the sustainability of the festival be risked in this fashion.

“New visitors who visit the town for the festival and enjoy Oswestry at its best continue to return over the coming months and years.

"This has a positive, knock-on effect throughout the year, not to mention car park revenues.

“The festival has free admission and is open to all. This fits in well with the town council’s ethos that everyone is welcome.”

Mr Waine said Shropshire Council had waived street trading consents in recent years as part of its contribution. The town council’s markets and car parks committee will meet tomorrow to discuss the letter.