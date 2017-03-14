Five-day festival coming to castle
A five-day festival is coming to a castle on the Shropshire border this summer.
Audio Farm has confirmed its One Tribe Festival will take place at Cholmondeley Castle, near Whitchurch, between August 3 and 8, bringing with it 24 hours of entertainment, music and workshops.
See a trailer for the festival here:
The festival is family friendly and organisers hope it will be popular.
A spokesperson said: “One Tribe is more than a festival – it’s an immersive cocoon of energy that radiates outward through the beautiful backdrop of the Cholmondeley Castle Estate.”
Ticket prices for the full five days start from £95.
For more information, go to www.onetribefestival.org/tickets
