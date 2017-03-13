Welsh band Frozen Cabin in video success

A band who have made a video to accompany their new single have seen it receive more than 12,000 likes on Facebook.

Frozen Cabin have made a professional video of their new single filmed in the snow-topped Shropshire/Powys hills.

Lead singer Billy Spencer, from Welshpool, said: “This week we released our latest single, New Story, which can also be found on Amazon.

See the video here:

“Our video was shot up on the Kerry Ridgeway and the snow was real – it was freezing.

“It took us about nine hours to shoot. The actress is Megan Haynes and she’s got a lead role in Cats which is going to be shown at Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, from June 7 to 10. We’d like to thank Megan for her help.

“As well as the new track, we have released a new video to go with it which we are overwhelmed with the amount of amazing feedback we have had already. Since March 5, New Story has been viewed nearly 12,000 times on Facebook and we have received nothing but positivity from it, which we are so grateful to everyone for.

“If you haven’t had chance to check it out, you can do so on our Facebook page and YouTube.”

The band’s facebook page is here.