Ultimate Dubs: Car show the ultimate experience - in pictures and video

With engines revving and bodywork gleaming under the spotlights, the annual Ultimate Dubs car show got off to a clean start.

Thousands of car fanatics flocked to Telford International Centre to see hundreds of pimped up cars, spend their hard earned cash at the numerous trade stands and soak up the atmosphere.

Some had flown in from as far away as America for the annual event, now in its 10th year. Cars ranging from VW and Seats, to Porsches, Mercedes and Audis, had all been being loving prepared for Ultimate Dubs UK 2017 by proud owners.

Opening on Saturday night and running all day Sunday, the show was hailed a success by organisers.

Oz Oldham, partner of Ultimate Dubs UK, said: “It has gone really well. It was really busy on both days and we had plenty of people queuing to get in. People have been preparing their cars throughout the winter and all wanted to come to this show. We have got regular people who keep coming back but we also had some new faces this year.

“It is very competitive and we have seen cars that have been remodified and there has been a very high standard of car. It is always moving forward.

“Everyone is always trying to improve and enhance the cars.

“We have had people coming from all over Europe, particularly those from Belgium who make a real effort to come along. It has been great.” Corey Rosser, international sales manager for Airlift, had travelled to the show from Michigan in the USA with examples of his company’s suspension kits.

He said: “The UK is the second largest for us outside of the US.

“Ultimate Dubs is very big for us. The turnout is great and we have a huge amount of pre and post show orders.” Tim Walker, a 44-year-old courier from Coventry, travelled to the show with his friend, Jason Stratford, 45 from Nuneaton.

“We have been coming every year and this year is the best.There is so much to see and I have not seen it as busy.”