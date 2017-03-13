Mother's Day 2017: Top gifts to get for mum

From washing our clothes to smiling at our ridiculous fashion choices from our teenage years - no matter what our age, mum's are always there for us.

This Mother's Day, treat your mum to the perfect gift that shows your timeless appreciation with our tried-and-tested Mother's Day 2017 gift guide, packed full of unique and touching gifts - mum's the word!

Vivienne Westwood Darianne Necklace silver - £120 - www.mainlinemenswear.co.uk

4.5 out of 5

This stunning padlock necklace is a wonderful gift for funky, punky mums of any age.

With intricate detail, the pendant is decorated with tiny black cubic zirconia crystals all over and has a silver-coloured plaque on the front, engraved with the Vivienne Westwood orb.

Though I had hoped the pendant itself would be larger - and more of a statement - it is also nice that it isn’t, as it suits all occasions and, as a result, is more suitable for a larger audience.

The chain itself is lovely too - hefty and high quality - and it is placed at the top of the lock, meaning the pendant remains central when worn. It also has several size options, meaning it can be worn as a choker or necklace - and fits all.

Boodles Mulberry Gin - £21 - Marks and Spencer

5 out of 5

This delicious gin is the perfect mix between sweetness and strength - and is delicious with or without a mixer.

With notes of mulberry, currant and raspberry, this liqueur is reminiscent of both sloe gin and Pimms' Blackberry and Elderflower. Though lovely on its own, I found it a little strong undiluted, so I mixed it with lemonade - and it was delicious. A lovely, light, summery drink - with the ability to be enjoyed as a winter warmer on its own.

The bottle in which it comes is beautiful too and, at just over £20, it's great value for money.

A wonderful gift for mums of any age with a penchant for drinking gin.

Bailey Laine Ruana - Lambswool Redwood - £63 - www.baileylaine.com

4 out of 5

This long, red shawl is gorgeous - a beautiful colour and made of thick, warm lambswool.

Complete with twisted fringe edging and a u-shaped neckline, this traditional ruana is perfect for mums of all ages throughout the year. Due to its timeless look, it also suits a variety of outfits - looking lovely with both trousers and dresses.

It has a luxurious feel too, due to the lambswool, and despite its considerable weight, is extremely easy-to-wear, warm and comfortable.

I would warn those with very sensitive skin that they may need to wear this with long sleeves, however, due to the wool.

Though I personally love the ruana in red, it also comes in a variety of other colours and patterns.

Freixenet Cordon Rosado - £10 - www.freixenet.co.uk

5 out of 5

I love bubbly wine - prosecco or cava in particular. And this just may be my new favourite.

It is a delicious tipple filled with light bubbles which achieves the perfect mix between sweet and dry, making it a wonderful drink either with or without a meal.

Best served super cold, this cava was gorgeous from the first sip.

The bubbles, though plentiful and pleasing, were not over-the-top - and complemented the taste of the wine, rather than taking it over.

To the nose, the tipple smells like cava, with undertones of fruit. And it is in this order that the taste hits the palate. First comes the delicious brut flavours of the cava, followed by delicate, sweet, fruity flavours of blackberry and strawberry.

A beautiful drink - and an ideal present for anyone who loves sparkling wine.

Guess Angelic Watch - £107.10 - www.shadestation.co.uk

4.5 out of 5

This dainty, intricate watch is reminiscent of a bygone era - and is a beautiful, timeless piece for women of all ages.

With a sturdy, yet slim stainless steel bracelet strap, this watch sits nicely on the wrist - and, despite its small size, is easy to read at a glance.

Due to its feminine design, this watch would be wonderful for both daytime and evening wear.

It also has a sunray silver face, drawing the eye to the stunning timepiece and is decorated with tiny, sparkling jewels which also add to the effect.

The detail in this watch is truly stunning - and makes it a gift to be cherished.

Though we reviewed the watch in silver, it is also available in polished rose gold steel.

Perfect for a gift, this watch also has ‘instant sizing’, meaning it is easy to adjust and fits all.

Bronze effect hare ornament - £9.99 - www.pdsa.org.uk/near-me

4 out of 5

This lovely statue boasts stunning detail - and a bronze effect which is high quality.

Though the ornament itself is smaller than I had anticipated - being around six to eight inches in height - but the detail of the fur and muscles on the body are amazing. There's no way I'd have guessed this statue is just £10.

It looks lovely in a range of rooms and goes with all different colour schemes, due to its neutral colouring.

This would be a gorgeous present for any mums who love brass, animals or nature.

What's also great about this gift, is that it comes from the PDSA - meaning every purchase helps the charity care for animals. Each year the charity provides 2.7 million treatments to 470,000 pets who, without our help, would not receive the vet care they deserve.

Iain Burnett The Highland Chocolatier - The Velvet Truffle Classic - £22.95 - www.highlandchocolatier.com

3.5 out of 5

These delightful Scottish cream truffles are beautiful - both in terms of taste and presentation.

Served as pure, naked ganache, these rich, luxurious truffles are perfect for the chocolate-loving mum - and a real treat.

The chocolates themselves come in a gold wrapper with a black bow, which hid a further lovely black box inside. Within this, are 12 truffles - served with a few truffle forks, to save mum from getting into a chocolatey mess.

They are free from preservatives and made with fresh cream - and you can tell.

These truffles are delicious, creamy and have a lovely smooth, indulgent texture. My only complaint is that I would have perhaps liked them to be a little richer in cocoa, but they are also available in the darker flavour ‘Dark São Tomé’, which was awarded The World’s Best Dark Chocolate Truffle Award in 2015 at the International Chocolate Awards.

The classic truffle is award-winning too, having won a gold award at the International Chocolate Awards 2016 in the British category.

They’re rather pricey, but a real stand-out treat for the chocolate aficionado.

Olverum Bath Oil - 4 out of 5 - £48 for 250ml (enough for 50 baths) - www.olverum.com

This luxurious bath oil releases a huge menthol blast as soon as it hits the hot water - filling not only the bathroom with delightful, herby smells, but also the whole house.

The distinctive scent of the olverum is overall the most relaxing part of the experience. Without being overpowering or tiresome, the fragrance remains present and pungent throughout bath time calming the mind and clearing the sinuses while the rest of the ingredients - Siberian Fir Needle, Exotic Verbena, Rosemary, Juniper, Lemon Peel, Lavender, Lavandin, Lime and Geranium relax your muscles after a long day and rejuvenate your skin

This product goes very far too, as you only need a small capful for one bath, making it good value for money too - even though it’s a little more expensive than other oils.

It really is a unique product, which cannot be likened to most other bath oils.

The only way in which this could be improved, is if a bubble version was introduced - but this is personal preference only.

A wonderful gift for mums on the go, who need a little ‘me time’.

Tangle Angel Xtreme - 3.5 out of 5 - £18.95 - www.tangleangel.com

This stunning brush is a gorgeous gift for any mum, young or old. Distinctive in design, this brush has a gorgeous set of black wings behind the bristles and a black and fuschia colour scheme (though it is also available in reverse colours). It is coated with a matt, soft plastic material, making it easy to hold. Its long, shaped handle also helps with use.

The bristles themselves, though designed for use on ‘mega tangles’, wasn’t the best detangler I’ve used - but I do have very thick, curly hair.

Due to its size, however, it is good for blow-drying - and the heat-resistant bristles are designed to withstand temperatures of more than 115 degrees celsius.

It has also been specially developed with antibacterial additives, keeping it extra hygienic.

Pinkster ‘Gin and Goodies’ Hamper - 4 out of 5 - £50 - www.pinkstergin.com

This gift set is a wonderful present for any gin lover - presented beautifully and packed with flavour.

It contains a 70cl bottle of Pinkster - a wonderful, smooth gin, which is delicious paired with tonic water. For me, it tastes too strong to drink on its own or with ice - but it is gorgeous in cocktails.

The set I was sent did not contain the Fever-Tree Tonic, which the hamper is advertised as containing; but was in fact sent a jar of Gin Jam.

Though the jam on its own wasn’t hugely impressive (other than tasting like high quality raspberry jam), it is amazing mixed with the Pinkster gin and crushed ice. Though I’m not a huge cocktail lover, this has to now be one of my favourite concoctions.

Also included in the hamper is a 300g jar of Boozy Berries - raspberries soaked in gin. Though not recommended for lunchtime eating, this inebriating fruity treat is gorgeous both on its own, as well as in a Pinkster gin and tonic, or popped into the delicious cocktail mentioned above.

The set is all packed into a lovely wicker hamper, ideal for picnics and regifting.

Graham’s 20 year old Port and Rococo Honeycomb Crunch Bar - 4/5 - £32.98 and £1.60 - Port available from Waitrose, Ocado and Drinksdirect.co.uk - Honeycomb Crunch Bar from Rococo Chocolates

This light, tawny port is rich and delicious; boasting a perfect balance between sweetness and strength. Being a light port, this wine is on the sweeter end of the scale - but far from sickly.

It also has a lovely woody aftertaste and a slightly warming effect. Personally, I prefer a slightly deeper, heavier port - but this was delightful nonetheless.

It was expertly paired with Rococo’s Honeycomb Crunch Bar, which complements the taste of the port wonderfully.

A creamy, indulgent chocolate with crunchy honeycomb chunks - it goes wonderfully with the fine port.

The port which I sampled came in a 20cl bottle which, though small in size, makes a gorgeous present when paired with the two small chocolate bars. Delicious.

The 20cl bottle of port costs £11.99 - or £35.95 in full size.

The chocolate, meanwhile, costs £1.60 for a 20g bar.

Woven blanket scarf in black and moss - 5/5 - £18 - www.notonthehighstreet.com

This bright, beautiful scarf is a real unique buy - made up of a range of stunning bright greens and yellows, and understated greys.

Though only made from polyester, this scarf is snuggly and soft - and very warm.

It is huge in size too, meaning it can be worn as a scarf, shawl (or even blanket) and, as such, is suitable for a range of weather conditions.

Due to its beautiful colour range, it is also ideal for stylish mums of all ages.

Another lovely aspect of this scarf, is that it can be personalised by adding a charm with an initial of your choice. A personalised bag decorated with a letter of your choosing can also be purchased alongside.

For just £18 (for the scarf on its own), this is an absolute snap of a purchase.

OPI The Crowning Touch Duo - £9.95 - www.justmylook.co.uk

4 out of 5

OPI The Crowning Touch Duo Pack is an excellent little gift set for moms who love manicures.

The pack contains rich red Malaga Wine and shimmering gold Nice Finn-ish polishes along with nail embellishments for the perfect royal touch.

One coat of the polish will cover your nails in solid, block colour with a quick-dry formula perfect for moms on the go.

The polishes can be used with or without an undercoat and do not stain your nails, and can last without a topcoat - the polish has lasted on my nails for two weeks without chipping.

The nail embellishments are easy to secure and the pack comes with it’s very own nail glue and instructions on safety and use.

There’s no need to head to the salon this Mother’s Day, treat your mom to her very own professional manicure right at home with OPI’s right royal Crowning Touch Duo.

Personalised Wine: Rule the World - £19.99 - www.gettingpersonal.co.uk

5 out of 5

My partner’s mom is a certified wine enthusiast, and a sentimental mom to boot, so this personalised wine bottle with a message from her children proved to be the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

Available in red, white or rose wine the yellow label reads “Given Enough Wine” the sender’s named and mom's name “Could Rule the World”.

You can choose from a variety of fonts for this gift using their easy-to-use website and the finished product blew me away.

The personalised label was of superior quality with crisp lettering and vibrant graphics that really made it pop - a pleasant surprise considering the low price tag made me wary of the quality of the product I would receive.

The wine itself was light, dry and fruity making it the perfect table wine to accompany dinner.

For a sentimental gift perfect for the wine loving mother in your life, this personalised bottle of wine will show your mom who rules your world.

Personalised Perfume Atomiser With Heart Lid: No. 1 Mum - £24.99 - www.gettingpersonal.co.uk

5 out of 5

My mom isn’t a huge fan of personalised items - but one thing she is a big fan of is her perfume.

My mom isn’t one to show off or to be shown off, but she deserves it, and the subtle and elegant engraving on the perfume atomiser with a heart lid from www.gettingpersonal.co.uk caught my eye immediately.

The travel-sized bottle is made from silver-coloured polished metal and reads No.1 Mum with her name underneath and Eau De Parfum inside a square border.

The engraving was crystal clear and of a high quality finish - it was as if my mom was about to release her very own perfume brand.

The bottle itself, though small, was weighty and quite clearly made of the highest-quality materials despite it’s cheap price tag.

The bottle comes empty, meaning my mom can fill this travel sized bottle with whatever perfume from her vast collection she chooses instead of carrying a variety of large bottles.

For a subtle yet effective personalised gift, I found this personalised atomiser to be heartfelt and practical to boot.

Sea Blue Flowers range - Starting at £8 - www.emmabridgewater.co.uk

4 out of 5

A perfect pampering gift for mum, the brand new Sea Blues range from Emma Bridgewater boasts a clean and fresh scent from a variety of different products.

I sampled the candle, hand cream and diffuser set from this range that all came in bold nautical striped boxes that were both attractive yet sturdy.

The candle available for £18 comes in a weighty jar with a simple yet striking label.

Once lit, the strong yet soft aroma it releases conjured up memories of coastal holidays - ones I always loved with my family, created by the blending of lavender and cedar wood.

Also scented with lavender and cedar wood, the hand cream priced at only £8 means you can bring this relaxing aura on the go.

Not only does it stimulate the senses but it also leaves your hands effortlessly smooth as it glides across the skin and sinks in within minutes.

Banish the blues with the divine diffuser set priced at £18 not only smells great but looks great too with it’s elegantly wrapped reeds, embossed bottle and intricate box.

The scent is strong yet not overpowering, it leaves a gentle and relaxing aroma throughout the home for weeks at a time - bringing the fresh, coastal air of holidays past right into your home.

Bring memories of family holidays to the British coast back to your home with these nautical pampering products starting from only £8.

Artificial Decorative Succulent - £2.99 - www.pdsa.org.uk/near-me

4 out of 5

Put a smile on your mom’s face but also one on local vets this Mother’s Day by visiting your local PDSA shop.

I received one of three artificial decorative succulents - perfect for mom’s who love greenery around the home without the responsibility of caring for them.

The succulents look remarkably real and come “growing” from decorative stone in a cloth-covered pot to complete the rustic effect.

Not only is this artificial plant spookily realistic and cost-effective it also helps care for poorly pets in your local area.

Every purchase helps the PDSA who provide 2.7 million treatments to 470,000 pets each year, and along with your mom, you can help their help reach even further.

A cost-effective gift with a kind and caring message - show not only your mom love, but every living creature with the PDSA.

Premium Tea Collection - £12.99 - www.theenglishteashop.biz

4 out of 5

Having a mom that doesn’t drink milk - sharing a cup of tea together is an event that rarely comes to fruition.

With this collection of teas from the English Tea Shop however this event can be made a tasty reality.

Featuring 30 individually wrapped tea bags in a vibrant gift tin the premium tea collection features a diverse range, from the true classics to the more unusual.

When I first received the tin I was bowled over by the overpowering, fruity aroma emanating from within - it was rather off-putting at first making me bury the tin under books and papers on my work desk but I quickly forgot about this after sampling some of the delectable teas.

Every offering is packed full of natural ingredients and flavour - making you savour each and every drop while catching up with mom.

Highlights included the soft and antioxidant white tea with blueberry and elderflower, the right and zesty lemongrass, ginger and citrus tea and the caffeine free chocolate, rooibos and vanilla which proved to be the perfect balance of naturally sweet and rich.

Put your feet up and settle down for a catch up with mom while sipping on any of these delicious premium teas this Mother’s Day

Cath Kidston Ladies Peony Spot watch - £65 - www.watchshop.com

5 out of 5

Unlike my mom, I am capable of leaving the house without a watch on my wrist. My mom however, could not live her life without one.

The Ladies Peony Spot watch designed from Cath Kidston seemed the perfect gift for Mother's Day - being both essential to my mom's everyday life while also being a break from her usual plain, silver watch.

The watch arrived in a bold red and white spotted both with the watch resting on a red leather cushion. The presetation of the watch provided protection for the delicate gift and also added to the overall wow-factor of the product itself.

The thin, red leather strap of the watch is both dainty and tough - much like the watch face itself with a thick glass cover protecting an intricate and bold peony design.

Despite boasting a complex and eye-catching design, the gold embossed numbers and hands of the watch are easy to read at a glance as well as the dainty Cath Kidston signature.

A bold take on an essential item - the Cath Kidston Ladies Peony Spot Watch turns a practical item into a bold fashion statement while still maintaining it's ease of use.

Dessert Nougat with Italian Rose Cherries - £8.50 - www.championreeves.com

4 out of 5

Shrewsbury has a well-kept secret, and that delicious hidden gem is found in the sweet offerings from Champion Reeves - masters of quality confectionery.

I sampled the Dessert Nougat with Italian Rose Cherries - a gluten, palm oil and gelatine free product which I was particularly thrilled about as a vegetarian.

The product arrived in jaw-dropping, intricate packaging that almost made me forget about the mouth-watering nougat I had in my hands.

Each piece is individually wrapped in equally artistic silver rice paper like all traditional nougat - with the nougat itself rich with almonds, pistachio, cherries and a touch of rose water with no artificial flavourings or preservatives.

The nougat itself has a soft flavour despite it's strong ingredients, making it the perfect light afternoon snack. Though sweet, it does not leave a sickly or sticky taste in the mouth, instead the addition of rose water and cherries is almost refreshing.

While pieces of pistachio, almond and cherry add an interesting texture to the nougat - and by the end of one piece I almost had to hide the box from myself to stop me eating it all!

Champion Reeves have added a delectable twist to a classic sweet treat - their luxury nougat is an absolute must as a decadent Mother's Day treat.

Blas limited edition whisky - £50 - www.amazon.co.uk

4 out of 5

The limited edition Blas from anCnoc Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the perfect gift for a fashion focused mum who loves a tipple or two.

This golden honey coloured single malt whisky is intensely sweet and fruity with notes of lemon and candied orange peel which contrasts against the pleasant burning sensation it conjures as you drink.

Though it boasts complex flavours with tones of vanilla and bitter chocolate - this tipple remains light and refreshing despite it's full-bodied and oily texture.

Once drank, the whisky leaves a long and satisfying bitter-sweet cocoa after-taste which conjures memories of warm winter nights spent by the fire with it's warm texture and bold flavours.

A gift to be savoured and treasured - AnCnoc Limited Edition Blas Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky is the perfect gift for mom's who appreciate the finer things in life, and especially in their drinks cabinet.