Jason Donovan speaks ahead of Shrewsbury show

There’s a line in Million Dollar Quartet that sums up Jason Donovan’s life.

The actor and singer plays Sam Phillips, the impresario who founded Sun Records and propelled Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins to fame.

The line is this: “Beware the curse of the answered prayer.”

And Donovan, who is heading to Shropshire later this year, understands what it means more than most.

After all, he was the sun-kissed, good-looking Aussie who was catapulted to fame when he starred in Neighbours. He made his TV debut at the age of 11 and by the age of 18 he’d won his first Logie Award. As Scott Robinson, his story included an onscreen romance and wedding to Charlene Mitchell – Kylie Minogue – with whom he shared a well-documented off-screen romance.

He was propelled to the heights of an interstellar pop career, releasing the biggest selling record of 1989 – Ten Good Reasons – and enjoying hits with Nothing Can Divide Us, Especially For You, Too Many Broken Hearts and Sealed With A Kiss.

Then came Joseph, the West End smash that gave him one of the dizziest and most successful theatrical careers.

All of his dreams came true. His prayers were answered.

And the kickback inevitably followed. Donovan went off the rails and became wildly out of control. His drug habit led him into the darkest of places; blanking out in public repeatedly until he had lost his mojo and run aground.

Donovan will talk about the curse of the answered prayer at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn from May 30 to June 3 when he stars in Million Dollar Quartet. The Broadway and West End musical was inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

On December 4, 1956, the four star musicians gathered at Sun Records in Memphis, the studios of legendary record producer Sam Phillips, for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions of all time.

The production brings that historic night to life, featuring a score of rock hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Fever, That’s All Right, Sixteen Tons, Great Balls of Fire, Walk the Line, Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On, Who Do You Love?, Matchbox, Folsom Prison Blues, Hound Dog and many more.

“It’s a good production,” says Donovan. “It’s a good story and there’s a good scene in there with a photograph of the guys – I don’t want to give the game away.

“There’s a good rapport between us actors on stage. It’s a good, solid show.”

Donovan’s story is almost as remarkable as that of the rock’n’rollers who feature in Million Dollar quartet. After the highs of the 1980s and early 1990s came crashing lows. His road to redemption was in some ways paved as he immersed himself in family life. He met his wife, Angela Malloch, while on the road and they married in 2008 in Bali. They have three children together and Donovan dotes on them. “I think it’s what I was put on this earth for,” he says. “The thing with Ange and I is that we make a good team. We’re best mates. We just get on. Everything else stemmed from that.

“And do you know, I think my kids quite like that fact that I do what I do. I think they think it’s cool. You know, it’s not like I’m going into the city to work in a bank – not that there’s anything wrong with working in banking. They enjoy it. It’s more fun than something that’s more conventional.”

Unlike many stars from the 1980s, Donovan has sustained his popularity. While so many fall by the wayside, only to be replaced by this year’s big thing – who, themselves, soon fall by the wayside – Donovan is still Box Office.

His charm and easy-going nature were apparent when he finished third on I’m a Celebrity while he very nearly lifted The Glitterball Trophy on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, when he partnered Kristina Rihanoff. That led to a Piers Morgan’s Life Stories programme, on ITV, a new album, a radio show on Heart each Sunday and much, much more.

While many actors and singers spend their lifetime in search of work, for Donovan, the opposite is true. Work seeks him like a laser-guided missile. His decisions largely centre on what not to do – rather than what to do.

Strictly was a key moment. “I thought it would be a good idea to do that,” he says. And yet behind the smiles and glittery costumes was a world of hard work. Donovan is one of the hardest-working men in showbusiness and he and Rihanoff enjoyed success because of long hard hours in the practice room.

“For the professional dancers, it’s about getting to the final stages. That’s what they want to do. And I think in our case, during the last few weeks it moved away from being entertainment to being competitive. It was just hard, hard work.

“With respect to Kristina, the longer they are on air the more their currency goes up. I had the car on with the engine running and as soon as the show finished I was gone – out. On a Saturday night, I have a car waiting for me and I’m gone. I’ve done my job and if you want to get me, you get me at the stage door before the show, or on Strictly before the show.

"Once it’s done, it’s done.”

He doesn’t hanker for fame. Donovan got into acting by following in the footsteps of his father, Terence, and did it because he needed a job.

“Fame was never the thing for me, that’s not why I wanted to do this. I got into it because I wanted to work.”

And work he has. He’s in a better place in his career – and, more importantly, his life – than he’s ever been. The tabloid intrusion that was a constant feature of his life has abated as he’s matured.

And his dark days, the era of passing out after too much cocaine, has long, long passed. “These days I don’t even drink during the weekend. I might have a cider after the show, rather than wine or champagne. And I like a good bottle of wine at the weekend.”

“You know, life’s good. The tabloids aren’t interested in me anymore. They’re interested in Mark Wrights and the guys from One Direction. As long as I can still trade, I’m not that fussed about it anymore, I’m just not that fussed about it.”

For a man who has experienced the rollercoaster of fame, he’s sanguine and humble. He’s in a good place and is happy. “Mate, I’m one of the lucky ones,” he says. And, do you know what, he really, really means it.

By Andy Richardson