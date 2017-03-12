Crufts 2017: Watch day the final day LIVE

Today marks the final day of Crufts 2017 with Working and Pastoral breeds.

Highlights taking place today include the agility championships, the Southern Golden Retreiver display team, Presentation of the Police Dog Team Operational and Humanitarian Action of the Year Award and the coveted Best in Show.

Watch the last day of Crufts LIVE here:

The first Best in Show competition was in 1928, when Greyhound Primley Sceptre was crowned the first Best in Show champion. Since then, there have been 78 Best in Show winners, with 43 different breeds taking home the trophy.

Between 1940 and 1947 there was a break from Best in Show, due to World War II. However, it came back and still today, remains the most prestigious award in dog showing.

Yesterday, Toy and Utility breeds took over Crufts which is celebrating its 125th anniversary