The Walking Dead artist Charlie Adlard speaks ahead of Shrewsbury Short Film Festival

Despite major blockbuster films and smash hit series being born from their very pages – little is known still about the comic book industry.

And one of the men behind the immensely popular Walking Dead comic books – Shrewsbury-born Comics Laureate Charlie Adlard – is aiming to change that.

Bringing to life well-known characters in Judge Dredd, X-Men, The X-Files and The Walking Dead – Charlie has carved a successful career away from the cameras.

Charlie, now the new Comics Laureate, will make an appearance in his hometown of Shrewsbury at the very first Short Film Festival on March 11 at The Hive.

Charlie’s love affair with art started at just six years old, as he grabbed any paper he could find to let his imagination and creativity run wild.

“I’ve always drawn for as long as I can remember, specifically comics,” Charlie says. “Way back in 1972 my dad brought back the first issue of the Mighty World of Marvel and that lit a fire under me. From six or seven I started doodling away and I have never stopped since!”

“When I was around 10 or 11 I started creating my own little characters and comics. For a long time I would just fill pages of A3 paper that my dad, a newsagent, provided me with for free. I would start from the top left hand to the bottom right filling it with a story, no panels or anything, just figures and stories.

“My own personal style just comes from who I am, I have never consciously thought I want to draw like a certain someone or for my art to look like something – I have always thought that it’s important to take inspiration from everyone and everything but don’t try and copy it – your own style will just come naturally.”

In 1992 Charlie received his first job, working on Judge Dredd Megazine, and his life was about to change forever

“This job was the main impact on my career, as soon as I got into professional comic book illustration that is what I’ve done ever since. Since 1992 I haven’t been out of work now, this was the biggest job of my life.

“The first act of putting brush to paper and realising I was getting paid for it was daunting, I realised I wasn’t just doing it for myself, I was doing it for someone else and it was something that people would pay for off the shelves.

“Once it was accepted I put it to the back of my head, the worst thing to do was constantly worry about everyone else and their thoughts.”

This then led to Charlie working on hit comics such as Mars Attacks, X-Men, The X-Files and many more that legions of comic books fans have come to know and treasure. “I got onto these projects through various ways, mainly through connections and sheer luck! I’ve never actually chased any work. Even the The Walking Dead: I knew Robert the writer so it’s all just been down to serendipity and fate!

“The only thing I have ever chased that I knew I specifically wanted to get into was working for French comics,” he laughs.

“I was already working on the The Walking Dead, before it was as popular as it is now, but I headed over to a French convention with my portfolio in hand.

“Even something like The X-Files was a happy accident, I happened to be working for the publisher for Mars Attacks at the time who helped me.

“The difference is that then I was going from job to job with not much direction and getting paid to do what I love. Now I can choose what I want to do with that experience under my belt.”

And big names and experience under his belt he has, but the projects close to Charlie’s heart come from there. “The things close to my heart tend to be the create-your-own stuff I’ve done more than the work for hire stuff. They are close to me also but they are someone else’s characters that I am hired to bring to life.”

But which are his favourites? “Two of the ones I am most proud of are firstly, Rock Bottom, written by a man called Joe Casey who is probably more well known as one of the co-creators of Ben 10. I did it around 10 years ago, it’s a lovely personal story about a man turning to stone dealing with his own mortality.

“Secondly would be White Death that I did with a collaborator in Shrewsbury called Robbie Morrison which is a First World War story set in the Italian front in the Trentino Mountain Range. It follows how nature was used as a weapon of war and I went pretty experimental with it, I drew it all on grey paper with charcoal and chalk as a reaction to everything I didn’t like about working on The X-Files.

“In the last year of working on The X-Files I made a lot of money from it and I used that to make White Death in a style completely different from it. I got rough and ready with it and it’s my first create-your-own release.”

In 2004 Charlie began working on The Walking Dead comic book series with writer Robert Kirkman, and they have watched the phenomenon balloon bigger than either of them could have ever anticipated.

“It has been quite surreal; it has been amazing watching The Walking Dead get so big. The main reaction has mostly been like, ‘really’? Has this really happened?

“It’s a terrible cliché but me and Robbie really did not think that it would blow up like this. It’s strange to think that this all started 13 years ago and now here I am, talking to you – with issue 167 in front of me!

“I was at Walker Stalker Con over the weekend and it is so weird being there, there are still people that don’t know that The Walking Dead has come from a comic book! I don’t begrudge it, but it’s so strange as this convention wouldn’t even be here if we hadn’t started it.”

Fans of The Walking Dead will have developed their own loves and hates for the characters and situations, and it was surprising to find out Charlie’s own thoughts about it.

“The Walking Dead is about the characters within it and I really enjoy them. If it was just about the dead we would have finished by issue 20. My favourite characters would have to be Michone or Andrea, ironically because Andrea in the TV show was hated and killed off really quickly! She was strong, and the problem in the TV show, as opposed to in the comics, was that she had a big part in the comics and she grows to become a strong character. In the TV show she is older and already an alpha female with nowhere to go I thought.”

But how would Charlie end The Walking Dead if it were solely up to him? “I think after so long, it would have to end positively! Interestingly I was talking to Andrew Lincoln over the weekend who asked about an ending plan. I said we have an ending plan, but when we implement it is unknown. Ending it on a negative point would be short-changing the audience.”

Something else that’s positive is Charlie’s appointment as the new Comics Laureate in 2016 which follows on from the inaugural Laureate, Watchmen’s Dave Gibbons.

“The title to me is a great honour, it means that I am the spokesperson for an artistic niche. My remit is to go out and spread the gospel!” he laughs.

“Primarily on an educational basis, I go and give lots of talks to teachers, librarians and people like that so that they know how useful comics are in education.

“I want to show that comics are a genuine form of literacy, I am trying to make comics accessible for everyone whether it’s in education, to help those with learning difficulties or purely artistically. We have a few appearances lined up and my first appearance as the new Comics Laureate will be this month! I am very honoured. Comics have always been very short-changed in this country and I hope to make a difference.”

One of these appearances is at the very first Shrewsbury Short Film Competition as a guest judge. “Thankfully I know the guys at the Hive, I’ve known them for a while, they asked me if I’d be interested and of course I was! I think it’s fantastic to be involved with something like this, it’s a great little venue and I hope the competition is a great success.”

Despite his success and the idea that artistic discovery is located solely in London, Charlie has remained in Shrewsbury since returning from art college – and plans to stay for many years to come.

“I was born in Shrewsbury and I am very familiar with the area. I spent time in London and I moved back here initially because everything just fell apart.

“I started afresh back home, and I realised the big city life didn’t suit me. Doing what I do means that you don’t have to move anywhere really, so I have stayed here. I have been lucky that I met someone local and married here, my job didn’t need me to be anywhere specifically – I love where I am.”

Charlie has some key information for all budding illustrators looking to do what he has succeeded in.

“Aside from the obvious which is believe in yourself, if you’re really serious about something like this you really have to work. You have to practise constantly. The main thing that I always say to people, even in the day and age of social media, is to go out and meet people face to face. If you can get to conventions, festivals and things and you want to get into the industry look to where they are.

“As soon as you do get paid work, hopefully it’s a domino effect but you still have to keep at it. Don’t sit back and relax!”

Charlie will be at Shrewsbury Short Film Competition at The Hive tomorrow.

By Becci Stanley