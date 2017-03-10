Superbike stars to give talk at pub

Two stars of the motorcycle world will be discussing their careers and future plans at a Shropshire pub.

Bridgnorth-based Michael Rutter and Peter Hickman, from Burton upon Trent, will be at the Royal Oak, in Alveley, on March 28.

Road and track racing legend Rutter, 44, holds the record for most appearances in the British Superbikes championships.

He has also recorded the most ever wins at the Macau GP in China, with eight, sits third on the all-time Northern West 200 leaderboard and has four Isle of Man TT wins.

Hickman, 29, is a rising star in the motorbike world.

He pipped Rutter to win his second Macau GP title last year and holds the record for the fastest newcomer around the TT course.

He has signed to ride for UK-based Smiths Racing BMW in the British Superbike championships and on the roads for 2017. Motorbike fan and landlord Dave Skitt, who has organised the event, said: “Michael lives by us and I’ve known him since he was a kid.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in hearing these two stars speaking about their careers.”

Tickets for the event, which includes a carvery, costs £15.

Tickets are available from Mr Skitt on 01746 78155, or by emailing info@theroyaloakcarvery.net